Which Couple Will Bridgerton Season 4 Spotlight? Here’s What Theories Suggest

The third season’s second part dropped on Netflix on June 13, bringing a beautiful conclusion to Polin’s love story. Although the fans finally learned how the romance and the Wistledown drama unfolded, their curiosity remained intact regarding the show’s future—understandably so!

Here’s what theories and book fans suggest might happen in season 4…

Which Bridgerton sibling romance could be the focus in season 4?

Spoiler alert for Bridgerton season 3! The third Bridgerton sibling is married and settled and has a son at the end of the series. Francesca is also married to Lord Kilmartin and is off to Scotland with Eloise accompanying them.

According to the Bridgerton books, Francesca will find her true love in Kilmartin’s cousin, who was changed from a man to a woman on the show and was introduced to the fans as Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

So, Francesca has a long way to go before realizing her love and cannot be the focus for next season. When it comes to Eloise, she is clearly not ready to understand the concept of love and would rather explore the world outside of the ton.

In the last episode, where Eloise says goodbye to Benedict, she mentions a “masquerade ball” their mama will be hosting next year. In Benedict’s love story in the book, he meets the love of his love at a, you guessed it, masquerade ball.

Moreover, Benedict’s storyline this season was similar to Antony’s in season one. Although he is still exploring his sexuality and finding his identity, he might find all the answers next season. So, Benedict’s love story seems most likely to be the focus for season 4!

When will Bridgerton season 4 premiere?

The show’s creators have confirmed that the season 4 won’t be out until two years, so fans might have to wait a bit longer. “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” Showrunner Jess Brownell told Hollywood Reporter.

She also added that they are trying to maintain the “two-year pace,” and the script for season 4 is already in its final stages. However, they will re-evaluate and polish the material to make it the “best possible script” before starting production.

