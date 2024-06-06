Which Degrassi Co-stars Is Andrea Lewis Still In Touch With? Actress Reveals

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to the early 2000s when Degrassi: The Next Generation was the talk of the town. If you’re a fan of Degrassi then you probably remember Andrea Lewis who played Hazel Aden. For Andrea Lewis, playing Hazel Aden on the show wasn’t just about acting—it was like reliving high school with her classmates.

Andrea Lewis, now 38 shares some heartwarming insights into her lasting connections with her Degrassi classmates. This also includes her connection with a great star. Let’s dive in and discover which of her Degrassi friends are still close to her heart.

Lewis and Schmidt’s bond remains strong

Filming Degrassi was more than just a job for Andrea Lewis; it was like living through a high school experience. And after graduating those school bonds are still strong even after more than 15 years. During an interview with PEOPLE, Andrea Lewis shared that she is still in touch with some of her co-stars. One of Lewis’ closest friends from her Degrassi days is Christina Schmidt, who played Terri MacGregor on the series.

Both of them still share a strong bond and like to go on vacations together. Schmidt also shared a cute birthday post for Lewis with an amusing wish. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this beautiful Leo queen! Fun fact...we met each other for the first time at the Degrassi auditions when we were just wee little teens, fast forward 20 years and a million adventures later...you still remain as one of my best friends.”

Recently, the besties also went on an artsy outing. Andrea Lewis shared the pictures captioning it as her “Bestie Day.”

Lewis and Tishauer are also in touch

Lewis also talks about her good friend Sarah Barrable-Tishauer. You might remember her playing the role of Liberty Van Zandt on the show. They still chat regularly. Lewis, Sarah, and Schmidt often go on dinners together and keep planning to have some fun all together.

Lewis cherishes their bond, showing that true friendships can stand the test of time even off-screen.

Drake, aka Aubrey, is still in the picture

Yes, you read that right! Andrea Lewis, affectionately calling him Aubery shows her continued bond with Drake. Lewis reveals that she and Drake were very close during their time on Degrassi. And, despite Drake’s skyrocketing success, their bond remains the same.

Lewis thought Drake sounded cooler than Aubrey, his real name. But she liked Aubrey too, saying it suited him. Lewis also believes that Drake shows a different side of himself, giving people a new way to see him.

She remembers how everybody on set, including Drake was busy chasing their dreams outside of the show. Yes, she explained that no one on the show solely relied on Degrassi for their career. Because everybody had other aspirations. Lewis pursued Music, as did Jake Epstein and Cassie Steele.

In recent years, Andrea Lewis has been busy carving out her own path in the industry. From starring in her own projects to her new creative endeavors, Lewis loves to explore. Moreover, Lewis hints at exciting projects that are in the pipeline. Also, her latest docu-series Black Beauty Effect is currently streaming on Netflix.

