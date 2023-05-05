Which 'f*cked up' fan encounter made Bill Hader refuse to autograph things? Here's what the actor said

American actor Bill Hader, who voices Star Wars droid character BB-8, revealed a "f*cked up" fan experience that led him to stop signing things. Continue reading to know what the 44-year-old actor said and why he thinks autograph people hate him.

Bill Hader recalls 'f*cked up' fan experience that made him stop signing things

During an episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Hader recalled the fan experience that made him stop signing things. It was during a late-night encounter that a fan forced his kid to get an autograph from Hader on a BB-8 toy so he could sell it online. The actor is credited as a voice consultant for BB-8, due to which fans ask him for autographs on things related to the beloved and popular droid character.

Hader's voice is run through a talkbox which is attached to an iPad that runs a sound effects application to attain the voice output required. Even though the actor voices the character, his voice is modulated through a synthesizer for the final output. When the poscast conversation veered towards signing merchandise and fandom stuff, Hader revealed, "I do not sign them. Autograph people don't like me. I won't sign things.”

Recalling the incident, he explained, "You know what it was? I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning. I was leaving the 'Inside Out' premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He] was like, 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.' I was like, 'That's fucked up.' So now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this shit."

Talking about his BB-8 voicing experience, he replied, "It's very sweet that J.J. Abrams put my name on it, but I came in and did voice stuff for it that didn't work. Then, he brought me in later and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this.' It was like a talk box thing and then I did that." Hadder added, "And the reason he hasn't had me come back is because anybody can do that. It's like a machine that you can operate. I did some voice stuff that just didn't work, so I'm not really sure what Ben did, but I just know that was my experience doing it."

The actor currently stars as Barry Berkman in HBO's black comedy crime drama television series Barry. The fourth season of the critically acclaimed show is currently streaming with its premiere on April 16, 2023. The eight-episode season will air its finale on May 28, 2023.

