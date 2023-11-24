Which FRIENDS episode was Matthew Perry's favorite? Revisiting the late actor's comments from 2021

During its 10-season run, Friends aired 236 episodes, and Matthew Perry revealed that his favorite was from the first season, titled The One with the Blackout. Here's what Matthew Perry commented about his favorite episode during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2004.

When the late Matthew Perry revealed his favorite scene from FRIENDS

In this episode, Chandler Bing, Perry's character, finds himself stuck in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model, Jill Goodacre, during a city-wide power outage. In his 2004 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry shared, "The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover; we prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.” Perry humorously noted, “Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult. I [remember] spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment. … What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three-quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing. This was the first time I realized, ‘Gee, this is really clicking.’”

Perry's connection with the Friends cast extended beyond the show's finale. In 2021, he reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for an HBO Max special. Their bond was evident as they spent quality time off-screen, attending each other's premieres and birthday dinners. Perry, 54, passed away on Oct. 28, and his Friends' costars attended his funeral on Nov. 3.

Friends cast over Matthew Perry's tragic demise

In a joint statement, the cast expressed their devastation over Perry's loss, emphasizing that "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family, there is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." The statement further read, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Later, each of the remaining Friends cast members took to Instagram to pay tribute to Matthew Perry with heartfelt notes.

