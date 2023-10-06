'Which is nuts': When Tom Hiddleston revealed he originally auditioned for Thor; WATCH him try his hand at the character

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Hiddleston's Loki has become a character beloved by fans worldwide. However, it might come as a surprise that Hiddleston initially auditioned for a different Asgardian role – that of Thor. As we prepare for the release of Loki's standalone series on June 9, let's take a journey back in time to explore how this casting revelation came to light.

A surprise from Fallon: Hiddleston's Thor audition tape

In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hiddleston dropped a bombshell that left Marvel enthusiasts astounded. He revealed that during the audition process for the first Thor film back in 2009, he wasn't vying for the role of the God of Mischief but rather for that of the God of Thunder himself. The decision was part of Marvel Studios' strategy to cast less-established actors, allowing audiences to see fresh faces portraying these iconic characters. Hiddleston humorously recounted, "If you're over 6 foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come and have a pop at it."

The unexpected twist was met with both laughter and disbelief. But what truly sealed the deal was Jimmy Fallon's surprise – he had a copy of Hiddleston's Thor audition tape sent by Marvel Studios, and he decided to share it with the world. As the audience watched, they saw Hiddleston wearing a blonde wig and wielding a makeshift version of Thor's mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

Marvel's unpredictable casting: Hiddleston's road to becoming Loki

After the clip played, Hiddleston, in his typical good-humored manner, acknowledged that the casting of Chris Hemsworth as Thor was the right choice. The actor explained, "So I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts. I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor."

Reflecting on his audition, Hiddleston noted that at the time, the Marvel Universe was still in its nascent stages, with the success of Iron Man paving the way. He considered it just an opportunity to audition for an interesting part in a captivating film. Little did he know that this audition would ultimately lead him to another iconic role, that of Loki, Thor's enigmatic brother and nemesis.

Hiddleston's journey from auditioning as Thor to becoming the charismatic and mischievous Loki serves as a testament to the unpredictability of Hollywood casting. Director Kenneth Branagh, who saw potential in Hiddleston's audition, described him as an actor with a wild imagination, mirroring the essence of the character Loki. Despite the unexpected twists and turns, Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki has left an indelible mark on the MCU and the hearts of fans worldwide, making him an integral part of this cinematic universe.

