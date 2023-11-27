Which is the first single from Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now record? Exploring its reported release date amid album announcement

Jennifer Lopez and her talent have always amazed the world of pop culture. Being the highest-paid Latina actress in the history of Hollywood, her song albums have been chartbuster hits.

The pop star gave an update about her first studio album in a decade, This Is Me…Now, which has been set for release next year. What adds more for the fans is that there will also be a movie "inspired by the music," which will be released on the same date.

What is the name of the first single from Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now new album?

So far, the list of the songs from JLo 's new album has not been made public. However, Deadline reports that Can't Get Enough would be the first single from Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now: The Album, which will be released. As the new album is a sequel to her 2014 album, it is officially on the way via a new publishing partnership with BMG. The singer's ninth studio album will feature a full-length solo release in nearly a decade.

From her 2014 album, the song A.K.A. reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and featured Billboard Hot 100-charting singles: I Luh Ya Papi, First Love, and Booty. Notably, the album was the sister album to 2002's This Is Me…Then, it was dedicated to Ben Affleck . Before the upcoming album, the singer previewed the song Midnight Trip to Vegas while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to her husband.

When will Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now release?

With the album's announcement, the 54-year-old singer and actress took fans on a "musical experience" in a new teaser for her upcoming album. JLo dropped a brief clip packed with tons of visuals to further build anticipation for her upcoming ninth album, This Is Me… Now. The album is set to arrive on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The message at the end of the video says, "This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of life's journey on the search for truth about love."

