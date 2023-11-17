Which movie is Steven Yeun starring in for Marvel Cinematic Universe? Exploring rumors after alleged leak

Marvel fans are abuzz with excitement as recent leaks and revelations suggest that Steven Yeun is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming film, Thunderbolts. The highly-anticipated movie, slated for release in 2025, promises a star-studded cast and has triggered speculation about Yeun's potential role. The Invincible writer, Robert Kirkman, recently added fuel to the fire, inadvertently confirming Yeun's involvement in the MCU during an appearance on David Finch's YouTube show.

Robert Kirkman reveals Steven Yeun's MCU role

In a surprising turn of events, Robert Kirkman, creator of the popular Invincible comic series, accidentally spilled the beans about Steven Yeun's role in the MCU. Kirkman shared details about Yeun's costume fitting for Thunderbolts, a major upcoming MCU film. During the revelation on David Finch's show, Kirkman stated Yeun as the latter shared the details of his costume fitting for his upcoming role of Sentry.

Kirkman said, “[Steven] called me, he went in for a costume fitting…I hope I’m not... I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe, we’ll see. He told me, ‘Uh, I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He was at the costume fitting and was like ‘Aw crap, I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue!’”

Who is Steven Yeun's Character, Sentry, in the MCU?

As the rumors gain momentum, it is speculated that Steven Yeun will take on the role of Sentry, also known as Robert Reynolds. Sentry is a complex Marvel Comics hero with superhuman abilities obtained via the Super-Soldier Serum. However, the character is haunted by an internal malevolent alter ego known as the Void.

Sentry's debut in Marvel Comics in 2000 introduced him as a middle-aged Everyman who, after consuming an experimental super-soldier serum, regains memories of being a superhero with incredible powers. The Sentry's strength is said to be a thousand times stronger than that of the original Captain America, showcasing abilities such as superhuman strength, speed, invulnerability, telepathy, and control over energy.

As Steven Yeun prepares for his MCU debut in Thunderbolts, the accidental confirmation from Robert Kirkman has intensified the anticipation among fans. With Sentry's rich and complex history in Marvel Comics, Yeun's portrayal promises to bring depth and nuance to the character, contributing to the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

