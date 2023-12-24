Which NBA player is the dream casting for Zack Snyder? Justice League director answers

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder has never been shy about his grand ambitions for filmmaking. So when asked recently who his dream casting would be for future installments of his new epic sci-fi saga, Rebel Moon, Snyder set his sights on one of basketball's biggest stars - LeBron James.

Zack Snyder Has Long Imagined James Starring In His Films

In a Variety interview ahead of Rebel Moon’s December release on Netflix, Snyder discussed his ideal scenario for casting sports icon LeBron James in a significant role. “I’ve always wanted to work with LeBron,” Snyder declared. He first envisioned James acting over a decade ago after seeing intense competitiveness in a sports documentary that he felt would translate powerfully to the big screen. Though opportunities haven’t aligned yet, Snyder admits he still picture casts the NBA great when developing new projects - including for Rebel Moon's expansive fictional universe.

James's On-Court Fire Makes Him Fit Snyder's Cinematic Vision

Asked what exactly he sees in LeBron James that suggests natural movie star potential, Snyder pointed to the Los Angeles Laker’s uniquely inspiring and relentless athleticism. “He’s amazing in the way movies need that kind of performer,” Snyder enthused. The director said that much like iconic screen tough guys Sylvester Stallone or Clint Eastwood, James’ punishing drives to the basket demonstrate a cinematic charisma and determination fitting his ambitious science fiction visions. Essentially, Snyder views basketball as James’ method of heroic storytelling, ripe for further mythologizing.

Snyder welcomes opportunity to showcase more than James's athletic prowess

However, Snyder’s interest in casting LeBron James stems from more than just showcasing physical dominance, similar to landing punishing dunks. He praised James’ thoughtful off-court social activism as further proof of his compelling depth and substance, primed to come through on film. “He has a quality and a substance as a human being,” Snyder asserted. He said James has so much more to share with the world that could brilliantly come across through substantive acting roles depicting outsized figures, much like James has boldly done himself by redefining pro basketball’s possibilities.

Snyder's Signature Epic Style Well-Suited For James Acting Debut

Though still hypothetical for now, Snyder bringing LeBron James onboard for the expanding Rebel Moon series looks like an ideal match if ever arranged. As a master of big budget spectacle and world-building drawn to heroic archetypes, unleashing James’ strengths as a singular screen presence made in Snyder's intense, mythic style could produce truly explosive results. And give James a film vehicle beyond the 2015 comedy Trainwreck to better showcase the multifaceted talent Snyder is convinced he harbors.

Snyder Still Chases His White Whale Movie Star In LeBron James

In LeBron James' unequaled contemporary athletic career, the term GOAT frequently gets suggested as his definitive description. Now as James approaches age 40 with many playing years still ahead but pondering his eventual retirement, the notion he might assume another GOAT mantle - Greatest Of All Time actor—increasingly captivates Zack Snyder's cinematic ambitions. Only time will tell if Snyder finally lands his on-court movie, White Whale. But the director's effusive praise makes it clear he considers James basketball poetry in motion, fully ready for a slam dunk silver screen close up.

