Which New Emotions Were Added On Inside Out 2? Explored

Inside Out 2 introduced the audience to new emotions that had joined the headquarters. The sequel to the movie shows us the life of Riley as a teenager. The first Inside Out movie came out in 2015 and ended up being a huge hit. Here’s a list of the new emotions that 13-year-old Riley has in Inside Out 2.

Anxiety

Anxiety is the first new emotion to enter the Headquarters. Anxiety takes up the front seat as Riley figures out her life as a teenager. The emotion enters the headquarters with multiple bags in tow while declaring, “Hi, I’m Anxiety.” She describes her job as planning “for the future.”

Anxiety is orange, has bright green eyes, and chaotic upright hair. The character in the movie is voiced by actress Maya Hawke. “There’s something about this story and these characters that I think really brings fundamental truths about our experience to the surface,” she shared with Empire in an interview. The actress called the movie “relatable, emotional and so pure.”

Envy

The second new emotion is Envy. She is green, tiny, and has massive green eyes. During her initial interaction with Disgust, she notices her shiny green hair and is immediately taken by it. Envy reaches out to touch the other emotion’s hair as she says, “Whoa, look at your hair."

Envy contributed to Riley’s journey of making new friends at her high school. When Riley gets invited by a girl to join her group Envy immediately steps in while saying, “These girls are soooooo cool!” The emotion is voiced by actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri.

Ennui

Ennui is a feeling of dissatisfaction. The director of the movie, Kelsey Mann opened up about how when it came to designing the characters, the team decided to “push the weirdness.” Ennui’s design stands out because of its character traits. The emotion is designed to look like a teenager with her stance and frown.

The emotion is voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos. In the movie, Ennui describes herself as “what you would call the boredom.”

Embarrassment

Embarrassment does not have many dialogues in the movie. Embarrassment spends most of the movie in the background of scenes. During his initial encounter with the other emotions, Embarrassment is shy and reserved. He fist bumps Joy after which she points out that his palms are sweaty.

Embarrassment pulls his hoodie tighter in an attempt to hide himself. The emotion is voiced by Paul Walter Hauser.

