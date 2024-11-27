Which Niall Horan Songs Were Influenced by His Relationships with Hailee Steinfeld and Amelia Woolley? Find Out

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is indeed quite a bard who weaves personal experience into his emotional songs. There has been lots of speculation over the years about the inspirations behind his lyrics, especially the ones influenced by his relationship with ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

After skyrocketing to global fame following his debut with 1D back in 2010, Horan achieved a successful solo career after the band went on indefinite hiatus. He released three studio albums and has over 351 songs accredited to him.

Let's dive into the stories behind some of his songs that were potentially inspired by his romantic relationships.

Horan's second album, Heartbreak Weather (2020), raised questions and curiosity about his love life with Steinfeld from February to December 2018. He wrote Put a Little Love on Me days after the end of that relationship. Given the lyrics were about having mixed feelings of losing something but moving on, fans speculated a strong influence of the Dickson actress.

Niall told The Sun, "I wrote when it was raining, and it's like, 'I'm sad, we're finished, put a little love on me'. It was one of those ones which was a tough write."

San Francisco is another track linked to Steinfeld, inspired by the early days of their relationship. Its lyrics evoke a desire to revisit those cherished beginnings. Meanwhile, Everywhere captures the haunting feeling of seeing traces of an ex everywhere you go—a sentiment Horan experienced after their split.

Horan's 2023 album, The Show, is about his latest relationship with Woolley. He sings of his profound love for her in songs such as Heaven and You Could Start a Cult. Heaven describes the feeling of simply enjoying the moment and finding pleasure in love, and You Could Start a Cult compares a person to being the only thing one can truly obsess over.

Other tracks, like If You Leave Me and Never Grow Up, convey his fears of losing Woolley and hopes that he would grow old together. The final track Must Be Love gives way to the transformative force of love, marking an era in Niall Horan's life and art rife with enriching experiences, especially love.

