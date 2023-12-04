Which old X-Men character is rumored to return in Deadpool 3? Exploring new set photos featuring Hugh Jackman

Get ready, Marvel fans! Excitement is buzzing as leaked set photos from Deadpool 3 spill the beans on some familiar X-Men faces. The highly anticipated film, set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, promises a wild ride with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and the return of the legendary Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Let’s dive into the leaked snapshots and explore which old X-Men character might make a surprising comeback in this cinematic world.

Sabretooth’s grisly fate

The leaked images don’t just tease a Wolverine and Deadpool showdown; they also reveal a shocking twist involving Sabretooth, portrayed by Tyler Mane. Brace yourselves for a great fight sequence, culminating in Deadpool brandishing Sabretooth’s decapitated head. It seems mutants are in for a bumpy ride in this installment.

RayPrk, known for his iconic role as Darth Maul in Star Wars, was spotted on set alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Could this mean Toad, another villain from the original X-Men movie, is set for a return? The rumors are swirling and fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of Toad’s role in Deadpool 3.

The multiverse unveiled

Deadpool 3 is not just a reunion for our old favorites but it is also going to unravel the Marvel Multiverse. As Deadpool embarks on a journey through different dimensions, we might witness variants of beloved characters. Rumors abound, with Jennifer Garner confirmed as Elektra and there are chances of Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and McKellen making a return.

As we await the release, one thing is certain: Deadpool 3 is poised to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The leaked set photos hint at a rollercoaster of emotions, from the demise of familiar characters to the introduction of new faces.

