Which old X-Men character is rumored to return in Deadpool 3? Exploring new set photos featuring Hugh Jackman
Jennifer Garner as Elektra might come back, and rumors are swirling about the return of Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and Ian McKellen.
Get ready, Marvel fans! Excitement is buzzing as leaked set photos from Deadpool 3 spill the beans on some familiar X-Men faces. The highly anticipated film, set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, promises a wild ride with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and the return of the legendary Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Let’s dive into the leaked snapshots and explore which old X-Men character might make a surprising comeback in this cinematic world.
Sabretooth’s grisly fate
The leaked images don’t just tease a Wolverine and Deadpool showdown; they also reveal a shocking twist involving Sabretooth, portrayed by Tyler Mane. Brace yourselves for a great fight sequence, culminating in Deadpool brandishing Sabretooth’s decapitated head. It seems mutants are in for a bumpy ride in this installment.
RayPrk, known for his iconic role as Darth Maul in Star Wars, was spotted on set alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Could this mean Toad, another villain from the original X-Men movie, is set for a return? The rumors are swirling and fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of Toad’s role in Deadpool 3.
ALSO READ: Deadpool 3 director confirms major news about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in MCU timeline
The multiverse unveiled
Deadpool 3 is not just a reunion for our old favorites but it is also going to unravel the Marvel Multiverse. As Deadpool embarks on a journey through different dimensions, we might witness variants of beloved characters. Rumors abound, with Jennifer Garner confirmed as Elektra and there are chances of Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and McKellen making a return.
As we await the release, one thing is certain: Deadpool 3 is poised to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The leaked set photos hint at a rollercoaster of emotions, from the demise of familiar characters to the introduction of new faces.
Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates on MCU.
ALSO READ: Deadpool 3: Was Ryan Reynold starrer rescheduled in Disney's upcoming movies calendar? Read INSIDE
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles