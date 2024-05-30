King Charles III, the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom has accepted patronage at his alma mater to mark one year since his coronation. Charles attended secondary school at the Gordonstoun Association in Scotland, but his time there was reportedly not marked with fond memories, as the monarch reportedly called the school “absolute hell.” This was further popularized by The Crown, a drama series that chronicles the lives and times of the royal family.

King Charles III reportedly suffered from bullying at the institution

Charles attended the institution from 1962 to 1967, while he did not exactly wish to do so. Charles’ father, the late Prince Phillip also attended Gordonstoun in the past, and it was upon his insistence that Charles attend the institution even though the monarch, his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred that he go to Eton College instead. The latter is located not much far away from Windsor Castle, against Gordonstoun’s location in Moray, Scotland.

While it was the late Duke of Edinburgh's wish for Charles to experience the same life-altering experience that he had witnessed in his youth, Charles suffered from teenage angst when he joined the institute. The monarch was bullied, found trouble with dormitory mates, and felt lonely at the place, as he wrote in letters from those times. In the drama Charles was dubbed as Colditz in kilts, but this fact remains debatable.

Has King Charles' opinion about the school changed?

Despite this, Charles has seemed to grow fonder of his time in the school. While speaking to Observer Magazine in 1974, he noted that the point of his detesting the institution had been blown out of proportion. “I’m glad I went to Gordonstoun,” he told the outlet. He mirrored this notion in his 1975 speech to the House of Lords. Expressing his surprise towards “the amount of rot” published against Gordonstoun and the “careless use of ancient clichés” used for the institution.

He said that while the school was tough about the rigor that it expected from the students, he accepted that the time there taught him a great deal about himself. “Why else do you think I am brave enough to stand up before your Lordships now?” the King concluded.

