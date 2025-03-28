Which Selena Gomez Song Made Bestie Taylor Swift Break Down? Singer-Actor Reveals: ‘She Definitely Will...’

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s decades-long friendship has been filled with mutual support, especially when it comes to their music. In a recent interview, Gomez revealed that Swift had an emotional reaction to one of her most vulnerable songs, breaking down in tears alongside her mother upon hearing it for the first time.

In a preview of her interview with iHeartRadio, Gomez shared that she always plays her new music for Swift before releasing it to the public. “She definitely will say, ‘That one’s okay. I think that one’s good,’” Gomez said while promoting her new album, I Said I Love You First. “It’s just very helpful.”

However, there was one song that had a particularly profound impact on Swift—2019’s Lose You to Love Me. “When I played her Lose You to Love Me before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry, and then I started crying. It’s very sweet,” Gomez recalled. She emphasized how much she values Swift’s honest feedback, noting, “I like to see what she thinks.”

While Swift’s team did not respond to requests for comment, the pop star has been publicly vocal about her admiration for Gomez’s work. Over the weekend, following the release of I Said I Love You First, Swift took to Instagram to praise the album and wrote “@selenagomez & @bennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH,” she wrote, enthusiastically adding, “OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.” Gomez responded by reposting Swift’s message, writing, “Love you, Tay.”

Advertisement

Beyond her bond with Swift, fans have speculated that Gomez’s new album contains references to her past relationship with Justin Bieber. Tracks like How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten and Young and Hotter Than Me have been interpreted as subtle jabs at the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

From heartfelt musical moments to unwavering friendship, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift continue to champion each other in their respective careers. As Gomez’s latest album garners attention for both its emotional depth and rumored lyrical references, one thing is clear—her music continues to resonate deeply, especially with her closest friend.

ALSO READ: What Songs Has Benny Blanco Produced for Rihanna, Katy Perry and Other A-listers Amid Engagement with Selena Gomez? Find Out