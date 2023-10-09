‘Which side are we on?’: When Timothee Chalamet revealed he met Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie on the same night

Timothee Chalamet attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2018 during which, in a riot of a conversation, he shared his experience being nominated as the Best Actor at the Golden Globes. He was nominated for his movie Call Me By Your Name, the other actors nominated included Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis, Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington . While he lost the award to Gary Oldman, he still had a wonderful night at the award ceremony.

Timothee Chalamet spoke about his encounter with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes

Talking about the Golden Globes, Timothee Chalamet shared that he attended the evening with his sister. He said, "I heard the Globes were like a party, like people actually have a good time there so if I went with my mom... all love to mom. She's probably definitely watching this." Fallon concluded that this was why he picked his sister instead of his mother.

The Dune actor also spoke about the great time they had that night. He revealed, "We got to talk to Angelina Jolie and talk to Jennifer Aniston right after, and I was like, 'Oh my God! Which side are we on?'"

Timothee Chalamet on feeling like he was living a dream at the Golden Globes

Chalamet further shared, "Hey man, look, I'm not like hobnobbing with famous people. It's like what the f*** is going on right now? No, I dint say it. I din't say it." Jimmy Fallon disclosed that he loved that Chalamet was enjoying himself at these events and the actor shared, "Dude, I'm loving it. Like, I'm loving it. I feel like I'm living a form of the dream."

Timothee was also 22 years old when he was also nominated for an Oscar for his phenomenal performance in Call Me By Your Name . The actor would have made history being the youngest actor to receive the prestigious award. However, Gary Oldman beat him to the Best Actor Award at the Academy Awards 2018, for his movie Darkest Hour.

