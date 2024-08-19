Which Songs Are Featured In Alien: Romulus? Complete Soundtrack List Explored

﻿Alien: Romulus, Fede Alvarez's latest film, premiered on a global platform on August 16, 2024. Production on the film is handled by 20th Century Studios. Alien: Romulus is an interquel to Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). Evil Dead (2013) and Don't Breathe (2016) are iconic horror movies directed by Alvarez.

The movie features a talented cast including Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu, and Spike Fearn. In the story, a group of colonists wander around a space station only to encounter a Xenomorph. Benjamin Wallfisch composed the original score and soundtrack for Alien: Romulus. Additionally, the veteran composer composed music for films such as Flash and Shazam! and Blade Runner.

ALSO READ: Alien: Romulus; Exploring The Major Easter Eggs In The Movie

The entire Alien: Romulus soundtrack

A similar nod to earlier entries in the franchise is found in the score for Alien: Romulus, composed by Benjamin Wallfisch. This soundtrack makes references to Jerry Goldsmith's original Alien score and James Horner's score for the first sequel, Aliens, as well as Marc Streitenfeld's score for Prometheus. ﻿Here's a list of all the songs composed by Benjamin Wallfisch in the movie.

The Chrysalis

That's Our Sun

Wake Up

Entering Nostromo

Searching

There's Something in the Water

XX121

He's Glitchy

Run

Prometheus Fire

Guns V Acid Blood

The Hive

Andy

Gravity Purge

Elevator Shaft Attack

Get Away from Her

The Offspring

Collision Warning

Raine

Spring

ALSO READ: Alien Romulus Ending Explained: Is The New Xenomorph Offspring Still Alive?

What is the story of this new Alien movie?

﻿The film revolves around a group of space explorers investigating the USCSS Nostromo wreckage. During their investigation, they find an organic object containing Xenomorph. Another scene shows Rain Carradine, an orphan living in an isolated colony of Jackson's Star. The reprogrammed synthetic human she works with is her adoptive brother, Andy.

Advertisement

Rain's contract at the colony is extended, and she is given a chance to escape with her ex-boyfriend Tyler and his group. Among the group are Tyler's pregnant sister Kay, his cousin Bjorn, and Bjorn's girlfriend Navarro. To reach Planet Yvaga, the group plans to retrieve cryonic stasis chambers from a derelict spacecraft. As a result of Andy's unique ability to interface with complex systems, he is vital to the mission's success.

Initially, Rain is hesitant to include Andy in the mission, but Andy and Tyler persuade her to do so. Boarding the hauler Corbelan, the group heads to the spacecraft. Upon arrival, they discovered that the station was divided into two parts, Romulus and Remus. Tyler, Bjorn, and Andy accidentally awaken dormant facehuggers while collecting stasis chambers, triggering a nationwide lockdown. Despite Andy's abilities, Rains compromises his loyalty by prioritizing Weyland-Yutani's interests by inserting a chip from a damaged android named Rook.

Advertisement

Navarro is attached to a facehugger as they flee, and despite attempts to save her, a chestburster emerges and kills her. In an attempt to escape, the group crashes the ship. A collision is less than an hour away, jeopardizing the station's orbit. In the course of navigating the station, Kay, one of the survivors, is captured by a Xenomorph. Meanwhile, Andy discovers a strain of Prometheus capable of perfecting humans.

The two attempt to rescue Kay, but Tyler is killed while they are doing so, and Andy becomes incapacitated. The strain causes Key to get injured during the escape and inject herself with it. After defeating the Xenomorphs, Rain disables the station's gravity and escapes with Andy. Kay, now transformed by the strain, gives birth to a human-Xenomorph hybrid, which Rain ejects into space. Before entering herself, Rain places Andy in stasis and records a final log about their journey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Learning From This Situation’: Love Island USA's Kaylor Martin Reveals 'Single' Status And Confirms Split With Aaron Evans

ALSO READ: Alien: Romulus: Detailed Cast & Character Guide