Which Songs Are Featured In Austin Butler And Tom Hardy's The Bikeriders Movie? Soundtrack Explored
The Bikeriders features a nostalgic soundtrack including classic rock and blue tracks. The music adds to the depth of the movie and the gritty portrayal of biker culture.
Explore the Diverse Soundtrack of 'The Bikeriders' with Tracks from The Sonics, Magic Sam, and more
The Bikeriders scores fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 82%
Watch The Bikeriders'in Theatres Now, NBC's Peacock to stream soon
Jeff Nicholas’ The Bikeriders is slated to release on June 21. It was earlier premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival last year in August. However, it was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and later Focus Features got the rights from New Regency.
The film has an engaging storyline and a good cast. But the soundtrack is popular, and diverse and has encompassed different genres like Soul, R&R, Rock, and more. Renowned artists are featured in the Bikeriders soundtrack like The Sonics, Magic Sam, and The Stooges among others. We list below all the songs played in the movie.
- Lonely Room by Mickey Murray
- I Wanna Holler But the Town’s Too Small by Gary U.S. Bonds
- Declaration of Independence by Count Five
- Talkin Bout You by The Animals
- Come and Get It by Leroy Tooks
- Out in the Streets written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, Performed by Adrienne Pedrotti, Michelle M. Kahan & Leila Louise Henley
- Out in the Streets by The Shangri-Las
- My Babe by Dale Hawkins
- Get Up and Get Out by Clint Stacey
- Chino from The Wild One by Leith Stevens
- Raunchy by Bill Justis
- That’s All I Need by Magic Sam
- Mama Talk To Your Daughter by Magic Sam
- Road Runner by Bo Diddley
- Mannish Boy (Electric Mud Version) by Muddy Waters
- I Feel Freeby Cream
- New Orleans by Garry U.S. Bonds
- Hush Little Baby by Deon Jackson
- Baby Please Don’t Go by Them feat. Van Morrison
- Master of War by The Staple Singers
- Bet You’re Surprized by Aaron Neville
- I’m Going Home by The Sonics
- I’ll Never Learn by The Shangri-Las
- I Can See by Liberty Bell
- Oh Love by Brother T. and Family
- I Don’t Know Who to Blame” by Pugsley Munion
- Down On the Street by The Stooges
- Treat Him Right by Mickey Murray
- I Don’t Worry Myself by Johnny Adams
- Vandalize by Ben Nichols
- Come Softly To Me by the Fleetwoods
- Bikeriders by Lucero
Know more about the movie
The box-office collection for The Bikeriders from 2,642 theatres was $4 million. This was in sync with the anticipation of reaching $8 to $10 million over the weekend. Even Rotten Tomatoes rated it Fresh at 82%.
The plot of The Bikeriders perfectly encapsulates a time of rebellion, showcasing the changing American culture and people. Kathy, a strong-willed individual, finds herself drawn to Benny after a chance meeting at a nearby bar. Benny, the newest member of a Midwestern motorcycle club led by Johnny of the Vandals, is faced with a difficult decision between his loyalty to the club and his feelings for Kathy as the country and the world transition from a sanctuary for local outcasts to a dangerous realm of violence.
Do you know how to watch The Bikeriders?
Fans can watch Austin Butler and Tom Hardy's The Bikeriders in nearby theatres. Till now, the film is not available on any on-demand platforms. But NBC has confirmed that the movie will make it to the Peacock’s catalog and will be available soon. The OTT release date is yet to be announced.
