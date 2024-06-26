Which Songs Are Featured In Austin Butler And Tom Hardy's The Bikeriders Movie? Soundtrack Explored

Jeff Nicholas’ The Bikeriders is slated to release on June 21. It was earlier premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival last year in August. However, it was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and later Focus Features got the rights from New Regency.

The film has an engaging storyline and a good cast. But the soundtrack is popular, and diverse and has encompassed different genres like Soul, R&R, Rock, and more. Renowned artists are featured in the Bikeriders soundtrack like The Sonics, Magic Sam, and The Stooges among others. We list below all the songs played in the movie.

Lonely Room by Mickey Murray

I Wanna Holler But the Town’s Too Small by Gary U.S. Bonds

Declaration of Independence by Count Five

Talkin Bout You by The Animals

Come and Get It by Leroy Tooks

Out in the Streets written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, Performed by Adrienne Pedrotti, Michelle M. Kahan & Leila Louise Henley

Out in the Streets by The Shangri-Las

My Babe by Dale Hawkins

Get Up and Get Out by Clint Stacey

Chino from The Wild One by Leith Stevens

Raunchy by Bill Justis

That’s All I Need by Magic Sam

Mama Talk To Your Daughter by Magic Sam

Road Runner by Bo Diddley

Mannish Boy (Electric Mud Version) by Muddy Waters

I Feel Freeby Cream

New Orleans by Garry U.S. Bonds

Hush Little Baby by Deon Jackson

Baby Please Don’t Go by Them feat. Van Morrison

Master of War by The Staple Singers

Bet You’re Surprized by Aaron Neville

I’m Going Home by The Sonics

I’ll Never Learn by The Shangri-Las

I Can See by Liberty Bell

Oh Love by Brother T. and Family

I Don’t Know Who to Blame” by Pugsley Munion

Down On the Street by The Stooges

Treat Him Right by Mickey Murray

I Don’t Worry Myself by Johnny Adams

Vandalize by Ben Nichols

Come Softly To Me by the Fleetwoods

Bikeriders by Lucero

Know more about the movie

The box-office collection for The Bikeriders from 2,642 theatres was $4 million. This was in sync with the anticipation of reaching $8 to $10 million over the weekend. Even Rotten Tomatoes rated it Fresh at 82%.

The plot of The Bikeriders perfectly encapsulates a time of rebellion, showcasing the changing American culture and people. Kathy, a strong-willed individual, finds herself drawn to Benny after a chance meeting at a nearby bar. Benny, the newest member of a Midwestern motorcycle club led by Johnny of the Vandals, is faced with a difficult decision between his loyalty to the club and his feelings for Kathy as the country and the world transition from a sanctuary for local outcasts to a dangerous realm of violence.

Do you know how to watch The Bikeriders?

Fans can watch Austin Butler and Tom Hardy's The Bikeriders in nearby theatres. Till now, the film is not available on any on-demand platforms. But NBC has confirmed that the movie will make it to the Peacock’s catalog and will be available soon. The OTT release date is yet to be announced.

