Which songs did Dolly Parton perform on her NFL half-time performance? Exploring her setlist for Thanksgiving day game

Dolly Parton, the enduring country legend and recent inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, proved once again that she's an unstoppable force in the music world. The NFL halftime show during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys saw a mesmerizing three-song, six-minute concert that left the billion-dollar stadium roaring with applause.

Jolene: A golden anniversary tribute

Parton kicked off her halftime performance with a soul-stirring rendition of Jolene, an iconic plea to a man-stealing enchantress that first graced the country chart in November 1973. This track marked its golden anniversary, and Parton's performance transported the audience through five decades of timeless music.

9 to 5: A nostalgic hit from the '80s

Following the opening act, Parton seamlessly transitioned into another chart-topping hit, 9 to 5. This classic, originating from the 1980 comedy in which Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, not only dominated Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts but also earned two Grammy Awards and a Song of the Year nomination.

We Will Rock You/We Are the Champion

The grand finale of the halftime show featured Dolly Parton's rendition of Queen's anthemic duo, We Will Rock You"/"We Are the Champions. This powerful cover, serving as the fourth single from Parton's recent rock double album, Rockstar, had the Texas crowd on their feet, embracing the song.

Dolly Parton's presence as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and her dynamic performance on the NFL halftime stage reaffirm her status as a music icon. The setlist, spanning across decades and genres, showcased the enduring appeal of her music. As the cheers echoed through the stadium, it was clear that Dolly Parton, with her timeless hits, continues to captivate audiences, proving that when it comes to showmanship, she indeed still has it.

