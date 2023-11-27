Which songs did Taylor Swift debut from Reputation for the final Eras Tour shows in 2023?

In the final Eras Tour concert of 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a unique set of surprise songs, deviating from the crowd's expectation of hearing tracks from her Reputation album. Despite the loud chants for Reputation, the audience experienced the live renditions of two never-before-performed songs – Say Don't Go and It's Time to Go.

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a different set of songs on Sunday

The emotionally charged ballad Say Don't Go, co-written with Diane Warren, was debuted by Swift on the guitar and released in October as a vault track in 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Following this, she presented the concert debut of It's Time to Go, a track co-written with Aaron Dessner and featured on the deluxe version of 2020’s Evermore, this time on the piano. Swift, known for surprising fans with different songs each night, expressed “There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play.”

However, looking ahead to her 2024 tour, Swift explained her plan to reset and make all her songs fair game again. Throughout the night, the hashtag Rep TV trended on social media, sparking fan speculation that Swift might announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) during her last concert of 2023. This theory gained momentum when Swift seemingly misspoke Rep instead of Eras Tour on stage, playfully saying, “You’ve gotten in my head.”

Taylor Swift shared her feelings on Eras Tour

Despite the speculation, Swift did not make a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement during the show. Nevertheless, she expressed deep gratitude to her fans, referring to the tour as the most magical adventure of her life. Sitting at the piano during the Evermore era of the set, Swift shared her thoughts on The Eras Tour 2023, stating “This has been the most magical adventure of my life.”

Swift continued, “We find ourselves on the last night of The Eras Tour 2023, this tour is something that I thought of because I really wanted to celebrate all the times you guys have been there for me and put together a show that incorporated all my favorite memories of touring — and I’ve been touring most of my life. I love traveling through these memories with you.”

The São Paulo concert marked the end of The Eras Tour for 2023, with Swift promising a reset and new surprises for her fans when the tour resumes in February 2024. It was indeed a memorable night, filled with unexpected performances and heartfelt moments shared between Swift and her dedicated fanbase.

