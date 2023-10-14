‘Which sounds like…’: When Joe Alwyn revealed the meaning behind his pseudonym on Taylor Swift’s album Folklore

Taylor Swift's albums Folklore and Evermore mark a captivating departure from her previous work. Released in quick succession, these albums showcase her songwriting prowess in a more indie folk and alternative direction. What's particularly intriguing about these records is Swift's collaboration with a mysterious songwriter named William Bowery. Initially shrouded in secrecy, it was later revealed that Bowery is, in fact, a pseudonym for Joe Alwyn, Swift's now ex-boyfriend. This partnership allowed them to craft intimate, narrative-driven songs that delve into storytelling and exploration of characters and emotions.

Joe Alwyn shares meaning behind his pseudonym on Folklore album

Joe Alwyn, now the ex-boyfriend of iconic pop singer Taylor Swift once talked about the meaning behind his pseudonym on Swift’s album, Folklore and Evermore. During his conversation with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host cheered him on winning a Grammy for his work with Swift’s album. When she asked “Why did he choose to do it under a pseudonym”, he said, “Well, I chose, we chose to do it so that people first and foremost would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together. I did it under the name William Bowery.”

He then went on to troll the name adding, “Sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache, but it was a combination of Williams who my great grandfather, who I never actually met was a composer. He wrote a lot of classical music and he wrote a lot of film scores. And the Bowery is the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first went over there.”

A glimpse into Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating more than six years ago, and their relationship has been characterized by privacy and intimacy. The couple kept their relationship a secret from the media for several months, but eventually became more comfortable being public with their romance. Swift has spoken publicly about how Alwyn has helped her find her voice on political issues. The couple reportedly broke up in April 2023 after six years together. Throughout their relationship, Swift has written songs about Alwyn and has given fans glimpses into their private life together.

