Which stars are going to host season 49 of Saturday Night Live; Find out

Saturday Night Live is one of the longest running shows in the history of American Television. The show has provided some of the greatest pop-cultural moments and many of the show's staff and performers have gone on to lead the industry in various ways.

The show is coming back after a break that was caused due to the writer’s strike and affected the whole industry. The line-up for the latest season is quite interesting and is sure to attract a lot of attention.

Saturday Night Live host list for season 49

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a big deal. When someone hosts the show, they become the talking point in the cultural zeitgeist for a long time, with some skits from the show being watched and recreated even years after the show actually aired.

This year too there are some big celebrities who are going to shine in Saturday Night Live, read on to find out who they are.

1. Pete Davidson : A former cast member himself and an accomplished comedian, Pete Davidson hosted SNL for the first time on October 14. Being a veteran of SNL, the King Of Staten Island actor had a lot of experience going into the hosting duties, which led him to perform admirably on the day of his stint. He was accompanied by the musical guest, Ice Spice

2. Bad Bunny: The Puerto Rican rapper and singer hosted the show on October 21, and was a hit out of the park. He also served as the musical guest on the show and wowed the audience in both of his roles.

3. Nate Bargatze: The American comedian had his comic chops on full display when he took the stage to host the Saturday Night Live on October 28. He was accompanied by the musical guest, Foo Fighters

4. Timothée Chalamet : The Call Me By Your Name actor will host the show for the second time on Nov 11, the last time the star took the stage on SNL, he was responsible for some of the most viral skits from the show, fans are expecting him to be equally good this time around. He will be accompanied by musical guest boygenius

5. Jason Momoa : The Aquaman star will be hosting the show on November 18 and will be up for delighting the audience with his charm and humor. He will be joined by the musical guest Tate Mcrae.

