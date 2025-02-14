Which Ted Lasso Star is Joining Surface Season 2? First Look Images Surprise Fans With Familiar Face, Details

Phil Dunster amused us by playing the character of Jamie Tartt in the highly acclaimed series Ted Lasso. However, after completing his time on the sports comedy series he was recently seen in the first look images of Surface.

This is another AppleTV+ original in which Dunster would be seen in recent times. Phil Dunster was noticed in the images that tease the second season of the psychological thriller. For those who do not know, the series revolves around Sophie Ellis, a lady who is struggling with her memory loss while she also seeks to find her true and lost identity.

Talking about the season 2 of Surface, it will be premiered on February 21 and will feature the character of Sophie Ellis in a high society London, while she gets a bit near to uncover who she is and what happened to her in the past. Coming to Phil Dunster, he played one of the main roles in Ted Lasso for 34 episodes, from 2020 to 2023.

Ted Lasso is a series that talks about the titular character who is an American football coach. With time he is unexpectedly recruited to manage one struggling English Premier League soccer team, called AFC Richmond.

The character of Ted Lasso was portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. The humor that the series held in itself got it several Emmy nominations in the first season.

It even broke the record of the most nominated first-season comedy in the aforementioned awards. Phil Dunster too has earned a nomination for his role in the series, in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category back in 2023.

Bringing Dunster on board for Surface will treat the fans of both the series, giving them a new opportunity to witness the wideness of the actor's talents.