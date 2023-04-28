Which three guests did James Corden want to see on Carpool Karaoke? Here's what the talk show host said

The finale episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will air in a few hours and talk show host has opened up about which celebrities he wanted to see on the show's popular segment Carpool Karaoke. Continue reading to know which names popped up on the 44-year-old's wish list and what the showrunners had to say about celebrity scheduling conflicts.

Which three guests did James Corden want to see on Carpool Karaoke?

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Corden revealed the guests he wanted to host on Carpool Karaoke but wasn't successful in making it possible. The first name he talked about was musician Paul Simon. "The reason that I really, really wanted to do it is my first or earliest experience of singing in the car," Corden started.

ALSO READ: Why did James Corden leave the Late Late Show? Here's everything you need to know

He explained how he used to listen and sing to Simon's album Graceland during the annual road trips with his family. "He's got a lyric where he says, 'You don't feel you could love me, but I feel you could,' which I think sums up how any sort of stereotypically unattractive boy at the age of 14 or 15 feels about every girl at their school at the time. It's so optimistic." He added, "I would just give anything to drive around in a car with Paul Simon."

The next name that the show wanted to host on the popular segment was Bruce Springsteen. Showrunner Ben Winston revealed that the musician almost made an appearance at Carpool Karaoke but things didn't seem to work out. The show's other showrunner Rob Crabbe told The Hollywood Reporter, "Personally, I would've liked to have had Bruce Springsteen in the car." Winston revealed, "Well, he gave us a date, but it was during the summer that we couldn't do." Crabbe added, "It was nothing dramatic, just a scheduling issue."

Lastly, but most importantly one of the most highly-requested singers that fans wanted to see on the segment was Beyoncé. Winston said, "I think with Beyoncé, she does things in such a different way. Like, she doesn't do promo, really. She doesn't need to. Think about her last album, that monster hit album, name one promo. She didn't even do a music video."

ALSO READ: James Corden reveals failed bear prank on Adele during final Carpool Karaoke, admits singer is 'unprankable'

"So, we always knew it was going to be hard to get her singing in a car, but we would've loved it. It's all good, though. I know she's a fan of the show and she's always been really lovely and responsive and we'd been close a couple of times, but it wasn't meant to be," he concluded about the 41-year-old singer and performer.