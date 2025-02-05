Which Universe Does The Fantastic Four: First Steps Take Place in? Here's What We Know

The upcoming Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces the superhero team in a new universe separate from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Unlike the Sacred Timeline seen in previous MCU films, this version of the Fantastic Four exists in a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s.

Director Matt Shakman, who previously worked on WandaVision, brings a vintage aesthetic to the film, making it feel like a throwback while still fitting within Marvel’s multiverse approach.

The teaser trailer confirms that First Steps does not take place in the primary MCU timeline. The film's world is visually distinct, featuring a midcentury modern style reminiscent of the 1960s, despite being set in what is likely 2025.

This follows the pattern seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, where the MCU expands through alternate realities rather than direct integration.

“Before we went up the first time,” says Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) in the trailer, suggesting that the team has already been active for some time in their universe.

The movie embraces classic elements of the Fantastic Four comics, including Reed Richards’ inventions, their celebrity status, and their blue team uniforms inspired by John Byrne’s 1980s redesign.

The inclusion of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E., first introduced in a 1970s animated series, further supports the film’s nostalgic approach. The trailer also shows Ben Grimm’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) struggle with his transformation into The Thing.

While the Fantastic Four start in their own universe, they are expected to cross over into the larger MCU, especially with Secret Wars on the horizon.

The film introduces Galactus (Ralph Ineson) as a major cosmic threat, with Julia Garner playing a new version of the Silver Surfer.

Although Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is not expected to have a major role in First Steps, his involvement in future Avengers movies suggests that this Fantastic Four universe will eventually collide with the main MCU timeline.

