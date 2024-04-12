Which University Does Millie Bobby Brown Go To? Know More About Stranger Things Star's Higher Studies

From actor, writer, and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown is now a student. The 20-year-old British actor is a student at the Purdue University in Indiana. She is taking online classes.

Turns out Brown is living in the world of the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things which is set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. It has several references to the state universities including Purdue, among others. In fact, in the third season, one of the supporting characters appeared in a Purdue t-shirt. It became such a hit that it ended up being sold as a Stranger Things special-edition replica merchandise of Purdue University.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown Studying At Purdue University?

The actor is studying human services, a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people,” as she mentioned in an interview with Allure magazine in August 2022. “People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights,” said Brown.

The online human services program falls under the Purdue Global Degree which offers certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. Throughout the major, students will develop knowledge and skills to work with children, adults, and families.

“If you’re interested in improving the quality of life for all people, Purdue Global’s human services programs can prepare you to develop and manage ethical interventions and services, setting you up for roles in youth and family services, rehabilitation facilities, mental health centers, and more,” as per the university’s description of the course.

As the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Brown is already working with young women and children with a special focus on menstrual health and education.

About Millie Bobby Brown’s Career

Born in 2004, Brown debuted her acting career as young Alice in the show Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and rose to global prominence with her role as Eleven in the 2016 series Stranger Things. She has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her performance in the series. Following which, she gained critical acclaim and became a fan favorite with her character of Enola Holmes. She made her feature film debut with the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters and also reprised her role in its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

She was last seen in the lead role of Elodie in the latest Netflix fantasy film Damsel directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

