Which Zendaya Look Brought Tears To Stylist Law Roach's Eyes? Explore What He Has To Say On Zendaya's Futuristic Look

In the glitzy world of fashion and entertainment, Law Roach shines as a top-notch designer. He is known for his collaborations with stars like Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Ariana Grande. Recently, Roach shared some behind-the-scenes stories in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. He discussed some of the most unforgettable moments of his career.

Among those memorable looks, one look of Zendaya which he designed made him teary-eyed. Want to know which look is he talking about, delve further into the article.

The making of Zendaya’s futuristic robot

Law Roach took a trip down memory lane, recalling a special moment in Zendaya’s fashion life. At the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler outfit. The bodysuit stood out as a futuristic marvel with its chromatic sleeves and sheer cut-outs. It was a piece straight out of Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection.

Law Roach, her stylist said it looked something out of a sci-fi movie. It was more reminiscent of a futuristic robot. Roach also revealed the intriguing story behind Zendaya wearing the legendary Mugler creation. Roach contacted Thierry Mugler and both teams started brainstorming. And, suddenly Roach pulled out his phone and said, he wants Zendaya to wear this. They started with the shoes, which fit perfectly, then moved on to the sheen and thigh fit, ensuring every detail was just right.

Law Roach’s first reaction to Zendaya’s outfit

As Zendaya stepped out in the Mugler masterpiece, Law Roach was moved to tears. He said, “Within no time, the entire suit was ready, and I was literally literally in tears.” He acknowledged that this look made him appreciate that because of his job he get to create such amazing and breathtaking looks.

Originally when this outfit graced the runway, a model strutted alongside with an airy, sheer cape fluttering behind. But Zendaya took it up a notch, adding a jaw-dropping diamond necklace to the ensemble.

Big fashion brands refused to dress Zendaya

Zendaya is known for her fashion choices, but her journey to the top wasn’t always easy. In a recent interview with The Cutting Room Floor podcast, her stylist Law Roach revealed that big fashion brands were hesitant to work with her at the start of her career.

Roach shared that he approached top luxury labels like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior but they all turned him down. Most of them claimed that Zendaya was “too green.” He even warned the fashion houses that rejecting his client would be a “no forever.” And he stayed true to his words for a very long time.

Roach kept all the receipts from these luxury labels. By the time Zendaya reached the cover of American Vogue, she still hadn’t worn any of them on the red carpet. “She still has never worn Dior, Chanel, and Gucci in any of the red carpet events ever.” Even when Zendaya wore Valentino it was through a contract for a public event.

