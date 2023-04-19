White Bird: A Wonder Story: When will movie release? Date, trailer, streaming details, and more

White Bird: A Wonder Story is a new sequel to the 2017 movie The Wonder and will be based on R.J. Palacio’s novel. The 2017 movie Wonder was about a ten year old Auggie or August who was born with a rare medical facial deformity. This movie highlights Auggie’s journey as he stands out because of deformity and gets bullied by fellow peers Julian and his friends because of the same.

White Bird: A Wonder Story, the next chapter will essentially focus on the importance of kindness. The cast ensemble includes Bryce Gheisar, Helen Mirren, Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt. Written by Mark Bomback, here is everything to know about White Bird: A Wonder Story ranging from release date to plot details and official trailer.

Watch the trailer of White Bird: A Wonder Story here:

White Bird: A Wonder Story: When and where to watch

White Bird: A Wonder Story will be released in select theaters on August 18, 2023 before the wide release of the movie on August 25, 2023.

Currently, there is no information about whether White Bird: A Wonder Story will be released on OTT platforms. Therefore, you can watch this movie in theaters near you.

White Bird: A Wonder Story: Plot

Just like the theme of the first movie, White Bird: A Wonder Story is based on how kindness can change lives and live on forever. The storyline follows Julian who struggles to find his belonging in the world after he was expelled from the last school for bullying Auggie Pullman. Julian’s grandmother helps him to see the world differently with her own story of courage. His grandmother reveals her story from childhood from a Nazi occupied France as a young classmate and his mother helps her to stay safe.

