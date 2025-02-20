White Collar Reboot Creator Set to Pitch Series to Buyers After Disney Retrieves Streaming Rights; DEETS

White Collar reboot faced another hiccup on the road! The series that’s been a long time in the making will now be open to buyers in the open market. According to Deadline, show creator Jeff Eastin, who fought the hardest to revive the rights to the original USA Network series, will be pitching the show to buyers in the upcoming week or two

The series is produced by 20th Television which is part of Disney TV Studios. The initial plan was to let Disney’s partner Hulu have the streaming rights to the reboot as it carries archives of the original show. But unfortunately, Disney opted out of the plan and the reason is still undisclosed.

Now, the reboot will be taken to the open Market. Netflix buying the streaming rights would make perfect sense since it’s already home to the original series in the US, the UK, and Canada. Stay tuned for updates!

As for the reboot series, it is set to bring back Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffani Thiessen to reprise their iconic roles. Although they are yet to be formally attached to the project, sources claim that these actors will be on board when and if the reboot comes to fruition.

The conversation about bringing back the drama series first sparked when the cast virtually reunited in the early months of the Covid 19 pandemic. In June 2024, Eastin shared a post on X (formally Twitter), confirming that the project is in development at 20th TV. “It’s coming together,” he captioned the post.

The post also included a screenshot of the front page of the working script which revealed the title for the reboot to be White Collar Renaissance and that the pilot episode was called Masquerade. In an interview with Variety, Thiessen claimed that the script of the reboot was written with “sensitivity” and heart.