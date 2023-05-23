White House Plumbers: Did Dorothy Hunt die in episode 4 of HBO satirical political drama series?

American satirical political drama series White House Plumbers aired its fourth episode on May 22, 2023, and fans are shocked with how the episode ended. The final few seconds of the latest episode of the HBO miniseries have created many questions in the minds of viewers. With the potential death of an important character, what does the show have in store? Continue reading for more details about the same.

Did Dorothy Hunt die in episode 4 of White House Plumbers?

The final few minutes of the fourth episode show Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate burglar E. Howard Hunt, on a flight about to land at the Chicago Midway Airport as she flies in from Washington, D.C. The screen suddenly lurches and twists, with Hunt freezing mid-sentence of her conversation. The screen then goes black hinting at the plane crashing and the death of the characters. Game of Thrones star Lena Headey played the role of Dorothy Hunt.

The showcased plane, United Airlines Flight 553, really did crash on December 8, 1972, killing multiple passengers, including Hunt. The episode also featured a congressman, and a reporter named Michele Clark with Hunt. Conspiracy theories and rumours started cropping up soon after the episode aired that the cash Hunt had with herself while chatting with the CBS reporter was a payoff deal. Garrett Graff, author of the Pulitzer-nominated Watergate: A New History debunked these rumours and assumptions.

"She was headed to see the Hunt cousins in Chicago, and the story was that she was taking the $10,000, which was a lot of money in 1972, to have them invest it," he told USA Today. He said these elements are most likely pure conjecture aimed at ramping up the tension in the series. Talking about the conversation between Hunt and the reporter, Graff felt that it was an attempt at artistic liberty and replied, "I'm unaware of that ever being part of the actual narrative of her real story. That's creative license they're taking. Her being on the plane with a reporter and a congressman, as far as I know, was all a coincidence, not a conspiracy."

"Dorothy Hunt did for a while work for the Spanish Embassy in D.C., but it's debatable if she remained employed then by the CIA," Graff added. He said she enjoyed a genteel life at a local country club and rode horses and the crash "really was the turning point for much of the Watergate cover-up." He concluded, "E. Howard Hunt, at that point, personally unraveled. He became embittered and pleaded guilty along with five Cubans." The death of the character of Hunt leads the show into its series finale which will air on May 29, 2023.

