White House Plumbers: Is HBO series getting a season two? Here's what we know about satirical political drama

American satirical political drama White House Plumbers grabbed eyeballs with its content and retelling of the Watergate scandal revolving around President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974. With its season finale out for everyone to enjoy, fans of the HBO series are curious to know if there will be a season two. Here's what know about the political scandal drama.

Is White House Plumbers series getting a season two?

Fans of White House Plumbers are in for a disappointment because their favourite show has not been renewed for a season two. The HBO series which premiered on May 1, 2023, and aired its finale on May 29, was conceptualized as a miniseries. Starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lena Headey, the series is based on real-life events.

With the drama being developed as a miniseries, it showcased the Watergate scandal in its five-episode season thus leaving nothing for season two. The series received critical acclaim for the way they treated the story and its aspects. Created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, White House Plumbers was directed by David Mandel and is available to stream on HBO. It was based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

More about White House Plumbers

HBo's official description of the political show says, "This five-part limited series imagines the behind-the-scenes story of how Nixon's political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak."

It concludes, "Proving that fact is sometimes stranger than fiction, White House Plumbers sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of the greatest political scandals in American history." The episodes are titled The Beverly Hills Burglary, Please Destroy This, Huh?, Don't Drink the Whiskey at the Watergate, The Writer's Wife, and True Believers. There is a podcast of the show where political journalist Olivia Nuzzi offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series and differentiates fact from fiction.

