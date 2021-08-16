The White Lotus creator on the SHOCKING decision Alexandra Daddario's character makes in season finale

*Spoiler Alert* The White Lotus reached its season finale and there were many twists that the HBO show came with including the major decision that Alexandra Daddario's character Rachel made. In a recent interview with The Vulture, the show's creator Mike White spoke about the finale episode and shared how he always knew about where Daddario's character Rachel would end up. In the last episode of the series, Alexandra's character Rachel decided to go back to Shane (Jake Lacey) despite realising that she's not happy with him.

The decision of Rachel ending up with Shane again in the season finale has left several viewers confused and some even disappointed as they hoped Daddario's character to stop herself from being in an unhappy setting. Recently, the show's creator Mike White told Vulture how he carved out Rachel and Shane's storyline.

Talking about the same, he said, "I always knew she’d go back to him. There was something about her, even in the way she’s approaching him; it’s like someone who wants to get a response. Honestly, it feels true to life for me. I’ve seen peers who may not have been in this exact situation. She’s started to feel the limits of what she thinks she’s capable of, and it’s the reality of the seduction of a lifestyle."

The White Lotus premiered its finale over the weekend and it has got several fans discussing not only Rachel's character but also a major death that occurred on the show. The HBO show stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Steve Zahn in lead roles.

