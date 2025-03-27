White Lotus Star Jason Isaacs Gets Reply From Duke University Over T-Shirt Controversy; Clarifies Usage ‘Without Permission’

The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its latest season, featuring Jason Isaacs in a formidable role. However, as the series delves into its most risqué season yet, Duke University has distanced itself from any involvement.

For those unversed, in episode six, Jason Isaacs’ character, Timothy Ratliff, is seen wearing a t-shirt from his alma mater, Duke University. Meanwhile, his character contemplates killing his wife and himself to evade inevitable jail time following his shady business dealings.

Following the episode, Duke University’s Vice President for Communications, Marketing, and Public Affairs, Frank Tramble, responded in an interview with The New York Times.

He clarified that the Blue Devils are not associated with The White Lotus.

In an email statement, Tramble wrote, “Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling.” However, he noted that characters wearing apparel featuring Duke’s federally registered trademarks could cause confusion and “mistakenly express an endorsement or affiliation where none exists.”

His email further stated that The White Lotus “not only uses our brand without permission but, in our view, uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

Beyond the controversy over his character’s apparel, Jason Isaacs has also been entangled in another issue related to his appearance in The White Lotus.

Jason Isaacs’ character, Timothy Ratliff, appeared nude in the third episode of this season, leading to questions about whether he used any prosthetics. In response, Isaacs highlighted the “double standard for men,” pointing out that no one would ask Margaret Qualley similar questions about her nude scenes.

Following the backlash, Isaacs later issued an apology online.