White Noise: Star Cast, Plot details and where to watch this Adam Driver-Greta Gerwig starrer

White Noise, the comedy-drama film which is scripted and directed by Noah Baumbach is finally released. The movie, which has been creating quite a stir in the entertainment space, is receiving mixed responses from the audiences. However, this hasn't prevented White Noise from emerging as one of the most talked-about films that were released in the last week of December 2022. The film features Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the lead roles. For the unversed, White Noise has originally had its world premiere in the second half of 2022.

White Noise on Netflix

The Adam Driver-Greta Gerwig starrer had its OTT release on Netflix, on December 30, Friday. White Noise is currently streaming on the famous platform and is available for streaming in the English language. For the unversed, White Noise had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022, as the opening film. Later, in September 2022, the film was screened as the opening film at the 2022 New York Film Festival. The Noah Baumbach directorial was also screened at the 31st Philadelphia Film Festival in October 2022. The Adam Driver-Gerwig had its theatrical release on November 25, 2022, in the US.

White Noise Plot

The comedy-drama is the first film of director Noah Baumbach, which is not based on his original story. White Noise is adapted from the 1985-released acclaimed novel of the same name, which was written by Don DeLillo. The movie, which is set in the 1980s revolves around the life of a family following an air contamination accident that happen in their locality, after which they were forced to go into quarantine at a summer camp.

Prof. Jack Gladney is specialized in 'Hitler Studies', a field he found himself, and is working as a professor at the College on the hill. Despite his specialism in Hitler Studies, Gladney cannot speak German, and is secretly taking classes in the language in order to prepare for a speech. He is living with his fourth wife Babette, and four children among which two of them are from Jack's previous marriages, and one is from Babette's previous marriage.