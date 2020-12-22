The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh's film is dark satire at its best

The White Tiger featuring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao is all set to be released on January 22. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz of late, it is definitely The White Tiger. The Netflix drama’s teaser trailer was already released almost a month ago and received a humongous response from the audience. And now, the makers have finally released its official trailer a few hours ago. This time, we get a gist of the plot of the movie featuring , Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Not only that but one can also get an insight into each of the characters in the trailer. It won’t be wrong to say that it gives us a glimpse of the class discrimination that exploits a particular section of society. The trailer begins with Balram Halwai (played by Adarsh) beaming with joy after he gets to work for Ashok (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra). However, Ashok’s father (played by Mahesh Manjrekar) constantly keeps reminding him (Balram) of his class status.

Things take the worst turn when the couple commits a horrible mistake and the blame is put on Balram. How he seeks revenge later on and eventually becomes a successful entrepreneur is what makes up the rest of the story. Well, one cannot be more intrigued with the dialogue put forward by Adarsh at the end which is, “I am just the one who has woken up, while the rest of you are still sleeping. The White Tiger has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and will be released on January 22.

Check out the official trailer below:

Also Read: The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra hails Rajkummar Rao as 'prolific', calls Adarsh Gourav's act 'remarkable'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×