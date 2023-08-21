'White to a wedding?' Fans bash Lana Del Ray for wearing questionable color to Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s ceremony

Lana Del Rey is facing criticism for her choice of attire at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding in New Jersey. The 38-year-old singer, known for timeless hits like Summertime Sadness and West Coast, attended the lavish event wearing a pink-and-white mini dress paired with casual platform slides. She completed her look with a cropped white cardigan, a blue mini Prada handbag, and a white bow in her hair. However, Lana's decision to wear white to someone else's wedding didn't sit well with many.

Why was Lana Del Rey slammed online?

People didn't like that she wore white to someone else's wedding, and they expressed their disapproval online. One person asked incredulously in the comment section of PAGE SIX’s Video, "White to a wedding?" while another chimed in saying, "SHE WORE WHITE?!" A third tried to defend Lana, suggesting the dress was more of a light pink.

Lana's choice of footwear also sparked conversation, as her platform slides bore a resemblance to Crocs. Some fans poked fun at her choice, while one tweeted she must have thought that “the dress code was Beach Casual.” Despite the criticism, some fans praised Lana's authenticity, considering her platform slides a bold and confident choice for a night of dancing.

After the wedding, Lana joined the star-studded reception at Parker's Garage on Long Beach Island, where she even made a stop at a local 7-Eleven to take photos with lucky fans. The wedding was attended by other notable celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and Taylor Swift, whose fans caused quite a stir in the usually laid-back summer town.

Jack Antonoff’s connection to Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has collaborated with Jack Antonoff on her music, contributing to albums like Norman F–king Rockwell and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of Bleachers, got married to Margaret Qualley in a lovely wedding on August 19 in New Jersey. They tied the knot after being together for about two years. Margaret donned an elegant white dress, complementing Jack Antonoff's dapper black suit.

