‘White Women Have A Lot To Learn From Black Women’: Gwyneth Paltrow Remarks At The Makers Conference

Gwyneth Paltrow, Emmy Award-winning actress and renowned businesswoman, sat down to chat with Dr.Ella Bell, a Professor of Management at Dartmouth College. She expressed gratitude for her Black friends’ “incredible intrinsic self-honoring” during a conversation at The Makers Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. She said, “It’s like from the deepest part of their souls all the way to the tips of their fingers.”

Paltrow feels White women need to love themselves more

“My Black women friends know themselves, love themselves, in a way that I think White women are not taught to,” Paltrow stated. “I think White women are taught to be competitive with one another — which is something I’ve tried to work so hard to dispel because I don’t believe in competition between women, but we are raised to be competitive, to be jealous, to look over each other’s shoulders.”

“And, the Black women in my social circle, they don’t do that,” the Academy Award winner said. “There’s an immediate acceptance and safety and appreciation. White women have a lot to learn from Black women,” she added while speaking about acceptance. “I’ve learned so much from my Black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and an innate love of self,” she continued. And I believe that our Black sisters, and the way they value themselves, have a lot to teach us White women in our culture. I am uncertain where exactly this love comes from. I would really like to know why you believe that African American women possess it and how you believe that White women can begin to foster that inside ourselves and in our friendships. It’s like in a collective — it’s like an entwined lovely connection,” Paltrow told Dr.Bell while sharing her thoughts on the matter.

White women need to be more supportive of each other

“The Black ladies in this room are my biggest support when needed. For us, that is crucial.” Dr.Bell retorted, “And I don’t think White women have that.” Agreeing,with what Dr. Bell shared Paltrow stated, “Keeping White women at odds with each other, in competition with one another, keeps the patriarchy strong. So we really have to take it upon ourselves to be conscious of our thinking and behavior, build bridges, and understand that somebody’s not going to get more; there is no comparison. You don’t have to get less because somebody is going to get more,” The Shakespeare in Love actress continued.

“Women should rule the world” and that she and her partners “want to give women access to great things” with Goop . , the modern lifestyle brand founded by Paltrow. “I think it comes from a place, really, of the love of women and wanting to connect with women and be that girlfriend, be that resource they can always fall back on,” she said. The seasoned actress believes that this applies to all women. This includes women of many races, including Asian, Indian, and White, women from all over the world. That sort of unity is reflected in their team at Goop.”

