Whitney Cummings becomes a mom: The comedian jokes she '3-D printed a human'

Guess who's adding a brand new title to her list of achievements? None other than the hilarious Whitney Cummings! Brace yourselves for some laughter mixed with baby joy as this comedy queen takes the stage in a new role – a proud mother. In her own whimsical way, she announced the arrival of her baby boy, and you might not believe the comedic twist she added to the big reveal. Come let’s see how she shared the news and a close look on her personal life.

Baby announcement and more

On December 17, Whitney shared a heart-warming photo on her gram, cradling her new-born son. With her trademark humor, she quipped, “3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed my hair again.” Whitney, known for her stand-up gigs and TV comedy, had been weaving pregnancy jokes into her stand-up sets and even showcased her comedic journey to motherhood in the latest project, Whitney Cummings: Mouthy on OnlyFans TV. The anticipation built up over months as she documented her pregnancy on Instagram, beginning with a joyous announcement back in June. From sharing sonograms to images of her playing catch with her dog while sporting a baby bump, Whitney invited her followers into the intimate moments leading up to the big day.

A week prior to the birth announcement, Whitney asked the Instagram crew for labor trips, throwing a joke about streaming it on OnlyFans. Yep, that’s Whitney, always making us laugh even when talking about serious stuff. And the day before announcing her son’s arrival, she shared a sweet video with her horse, joking that the horse wanted the baby out as much as everyone else did. It’s these funny and heart-warming moments that make Whitney Cummings’ journey into motherhood so special.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hugh Grant on being a parent to five kids: At some point you turn into your own father

Whitney—A multifaceted entertainer

Whitney Cummings is not just a mom, she’s a multifaceted entertainer. A native of Washington, D.C., she ventured into comedy in Los Angeles after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania. She made waves on Chelsea Lately and later created the sitcoms Whitney and 2 Broke Girls. Her stand-up specials, like Money Shot and I’m Your Girlfriend, showcase her sharp wit and relatable humor.

From her early days working on Punk’s and Last Comic Standing to co-starring in Made of Honor and roasting Joan Rivers on Comedy Central, Whitney’s comedic journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her podcast, Good for You, and directorial debut in The Female Brain add more feathers to her cap.

In 2018, Whitney joined the revival of Roseanne as a head writer, showcasing her versatility. Despite leaving before its cancellation, she continued to make waves with her fourth stand-up special, Can I Touch It?, released on Netflix in 2019.



Now, as Whitney embraces motherhood, her journey takes a heartwarming turn. Though details about the baby's father remain private, Whitney, ever the comedian, shared on a podcast that she shared her son with “some guy from North Carolina.” However, we just can't wait to see how she turns diaper changes and sleepless nights into the funniest stories. Congrats, Whitney, on your 3-D printed bundle of joy

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t know how my parents did it with four kids’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about how fatherhood changed his perspective