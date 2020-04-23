Whitney Houston biopic titled 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' on the making under Clive Davis

Whitney Houston's former mentor Clive Davis is in the talks with producers for a biopic based on the late singer's life. It has been titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

There’s some good news for all the ardent fans of Whitney Houston as a biopic based on the late singer’s life is in the making under the guidance of Clive Davis, Grammy-winning music producer. The movie has been officially titled as I Wanna Dance With Somebody and will be produced by Oscar-nominee Anthony McCarten who will also be responsible for its scripting. There’s one more individual who will be associated with the production and she is Pat Houston.

As per the latest reports, multiple hit songs of Whitney will be used in the biopic which will definitely benefit from the same. Clive Davis, who also happens to be Houston’s former mentor, had reportedly approached McCarten last year in April for the aforesaid project. However, it is not yet clear as to when the movie will be set up with a particular distributor. Another question that arises here is regarding the actress who will be playing Whitney’s role in the proposed biopic.

Whitney Houston’s tragic death shook the entire entertainment industry back in 2012. The American actress and singer enjoyed a massive international fan following for all the obvious reasons. The Where Do Broken Hearts Go singer is still considered to be one of the best-selling music artists who also holds a world record for being the most awarded artist (female) of all time. Apart from singing, she had appeared in multiple movies that include The Preacher’s Wife, Cinderella, and Sparkle.

