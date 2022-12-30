Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Review: Naomi Ackie steals the show in this formulaic biopic

The film begins in 1983 New Jersey before a 20-year-old Houston is discovered by record executives at a local performance. But before that, we get a glimpse of young Whitney ( Naomi Ackie ) performing at Church choir while also being strictly guided by her mother, the famous Gospel singer Cissy (Tamara Tunie). Her father John (Clarke Peters), on the other hand, is the streetwise manager, who would later go on to manage her business as she turns into one of America's greatest artists. A crucial portion of Whitney's early life also focuses on her first meeting with Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams), with whom Houston eventually begins a relationship with that later turns into a friend-and-manager role. After she is signed on by Arista Records president Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) as an artist, the film follows the fas growing appeal of Houston, the backlash she faced for "not being black enough" with her music and also her tumultuous personal life after her marriage with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders). After capturing her rise to the top, the film then chronicles her downs as she deals with drug addiction.

Opinion:

Whitney Houston was one artist whose voice could create magic in a way that she could make you cry with her emotional numbers and also make you dance like no one's watching with her beat-heavy numbers. The vocal range processed by Houston was simply unmatched and hence all the accolades and records that she received in her career remain iconic and while it's a legacy worth celebrating, making a biopic that puts all its focus on just that may be a little unfair. Whitney's life was mired in controversies all through and unfortunately, her stardom also coincided with a time in America when tabloid journalism and celebrity gossip were becoming the new norm. The singer's life has previously been a subject of documentaries and in her latest attempt, director Kasi Lemmons tries to celebrate the icon yet again and but doesn't completely succeed in doing so.

The thing about Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody that seems most dissatisfying is how it loosely deals with timelines. While the musical contributions of Whitney are deservedly celebrated, the film never digs deeper into the person behind the artist. The film feels like a re-telling of an artist's journey from achieving enormous success to the tragic ending without ever making it a personal tale. While the film delivers on every front when re-creating Houston's milestone moments, the difficult parts of her life are merely touched upon. The media criticism, discussions on her sexuality, her tryst with addiction are elements that are inserted in between but never addressed properly all through the film.

Moments that do stand out in the film include the recreation of Whitney's Super Bowl performance as well as the finale medley. Hearing the remastered versions of her songs all through is an absolute delight. Knowing well how the film ends in a tragedy, each performance feels special and Naomi Ackie does make sure to give her best in every scene. It's particularly brilliant how Ackie will manage to get you tearful in the scene capturing Houston's performance on Oprah.

Plus Points:

If there's one thing that this film absolutely nails, it's the casting. Not only Ackie delivers a performance that is heartfelt, but there's also the strong supporting cast of Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie and Clarke Peters that elevates the film's script above its potential. The scenes between Ackie and Tunie are the ones to watch out for and the way they flesh out the complicated mother-daughter dynamic is noteworthy. Tucci delivers a subtle performance as Houston's manager who shines in the scene where he confronts her on her drug abuse.

Minus Points:

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody suffers from a problem that most biopics today do as it doesn't exactly know how to be completely truthful towards its subject. The film finds a formulaic way of telling Houston's story when it could have taken a deeper approach given her massive persona and the troubled life she lived. Instead, the film merely glosses over the demons that Houston fought while living in the spotlight.

Highlights:

Naomi Ackie's emotionally charged performance.

Strong performances by the supporting cast

Glorious re-creation of Whitney's greatest performances with re-mastered songs.

Conclusion:

For those who have loved Whitney Houston, this biopic will turn out to be a great watch as you get to hear her greatest hits blasting through the cinema screen with Naomi Ackie doing absolute justice to them while lip-syncing. Houston's glorious musical legacy should not be forgotten and to serve a reminder of the same, this film works with all its heart. In a critical perspective though, if your expectations from a biopic on an icon's life are too tall, then this film will disappoint.