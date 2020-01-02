Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex partner Nick Gordon dies of reported drug overdose

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon passed away from a reported drug overdose. His death comes four years after Whitney Houston's daughter died.

Almost four years after Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's death made the headlines, it has been confirmed that her ex-fiance Nick Gordon has passed away. Gordon died in Florida following a reported drug overdose. He was 30. Gordon was found liable for Bobbi's death. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed the news of Gordon's death in a statement to The Associated Press. With the confirmation from his attorney, Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr. too spoke about Gordon's passing away.

In a statement to People, Walker expressed he was devasted to learn about Gordon's death. "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

He also took to Facebook to mourn his brother's death. "GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEAR'S," he wrote. "you we’re best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you , New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place," he wrote in another post, sharing a few photos with Gordon.

Daily Mail reported that Gordon suffered multiple heart attacks and was rushed into the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital. Gordon passed away from a suspected drug overdose.

