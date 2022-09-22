Who according to Brad Pitt are the Most Handsome Men in the World? Babylon star REVEALS

It won't be wrong to say that Brad Pitt is one exquisite-looking man! But who, according to the Oscar winner, are the most handsome men in the world? Answering this question was Pitt himself when he was interviewed by Vogue. The publication shared a snippet on Instagram, where Brad was asked: "Who are the most handsome men in the world, past and present?"

Brad Pitt's first pick, when it comes to the past? Hollywood legend and Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman: "You know in the acting world because that's my day job... the immediate go-to is Paul Newman. Because he aged so gracefully and by all reports really special, giving, warm and truthful human being." As for the present? The Bullet Train star had his quirky shoes on as he picked his best friend-cum-eternal rival George Clooney: "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f****r because why not?"