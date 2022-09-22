Who according to Brad Pitt are the Most Handsome Men in the World? Babylon star REVEALS
Amongst Brad Pitt's "most handsome" picks was the Oscar-winning actor's best friend-cum-eternal rival.
It won't be wrong to say that Brad Pitt is one exquisite-looking man! But who, according to the Oscar winner, are the most handsome men in the world? Answering this question was Pitt himself when he was interviewed by Vogue. The publication shared a snippet on Instagram, where Brad was asked: "Who are the most handsome men in the world, past and present?"
Brad Pitt's first pick, when it comes to the past? Hollywood legend and Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman: "You know in the acting world because that's my day job... the immediate go-to is Paul Newman. Because he aged so gracefully and by all reports really special, giving, warm and truthful human being." As for the present? The Bullet Train star had his quirky shoes on as he picked his best friend-cum-eternal rival George Clooney: "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f****r because why not?"
Explaining why he picked his Oscar-winning BFF, Brad Pitt joked, "Because usually, I'm always taking him out and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once. George, that one's for you!"
Gentlemanly choices by a dapper man himself!
Who according to you are the most handsome men in the world, past and present? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad Pitt will next be seen starring alongside Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire and more in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The highly-awaited epic period comedy-drama releases in the US on Christmas Day, i.e. December 25.
ALSO READ: Brad Pitt debuts as sculptor in Finland; Wonders 'where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships?'