Who all showed up to Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concert film premiere? A closer look at the star-studded affair

Beyoncé illuminated the silver screen on Saturday night, unveiling her latest concert film at a glitzy event in Beverly Hills. The star-studded premiere, held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater, featured a unique dress code of cozy opulence.

The affair commenced with a chrome carpet entrance, where attendees, including Destiny’s Child members, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, and other luminaries, posed against a backdrop adorned with Renaissance film artwork. Notable photo opportunities included capturing moments with Beyoncé’s iconic silver horse.

While Beyoncé herself has not made a public appearance at the premiere, an impressive array of stars graced the event. Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett from Destiny’s Child, along with numerous other A-list celebrities, walked the chrome carpet, creating a dazzling spectacle.

About Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

The film in focus, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, offers an insider’s look into her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, capturing behind-the-scenes footage and on-stage performances. Spanning from the tour’s opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri, the film showcases Beyoncé's journey during the most successful tour of her career.

Produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment, the project provides an intimate portrayal of the Grammy Award-winning Renaissance album, solidifying Beyoncé’s status as the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Following the star-studded arrivals, guests were ushered into the theater, where phones were securely locked away. The anticipation for Renaissance builds as it promises to encapsulate the essence of Beyoncé's unparalleled artistry and stage presence. The film's global premiere event in London is scheduled for Thursday, leading up to its theatrical release on Friday, exclusively through AMC Theatres.

Beyoncé’s Homecoming film

Beyoncé’s prowess in concert films is well-established, with her 2019 Netflix release, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, earning critical acclaim and six Emmy nominations. Documenting her historic headlining performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Homecoming set a milestone by becoming the first concert film to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office. Beyoncé's influence extends beyond music, creating cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.

