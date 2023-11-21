Who are Adam Sandler's daughters? Exploring their relationship as the actor gives them career advice

Adam Sandler , widely known for his comedic roles portraying man-boys in films like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, takes on a more serious and rewarding role as a responsible father. Married to Jackie Sandler since 2003, the couple has two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

In a heartwarming acceptance speech for the 2023 Mark Twain Prize , Sandler expressed immense pride, referring to his daughters as "two of the true best things" in his life. He said in his speech, "They are the love of our lives. The most pride and joy that Jackie and I could ever feel. The life changers". He added, "When they speak, we either laugh, tear up, or stare at them in amazement. I'm only wishing time will stand still cause being with you two and mommy is the best life can get."

Who are Adam Sandler’s daughters?

Adam and Jackie Sandler joyfully welcomed their first daughter, Sadie Madison Sandler, on May 6, 2006. Even in those early days, he showcased his trademark humor, joking about her wife's apparent lack of focusing skills and teasing reporters about her preference for staring at his forehead, as per People .

Growing up around the film industry, Sadie made her on-screen debut in Adam's 2008 movie, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, followed by a small role in Bedtime Stories. The actor humorously confessed that, unlike the film's intention, his bedtime stories often left Sadie more energized than ready for sleep. In 2019, Adam orchestrated a memorable celebration for Sadie's bat mitzvah, featuring an exceptional performance by Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

While Adam and Jackie Sandler welcomed their second daughter, Sunny Madeline Sandler, on November 2, 2008, he shared the happy news on his website, describing Sunny as "beautiful" and expressing the family's joy and good health. Following her older sister's footsteps, Sunny appeared in several of her Adam's films, including Grown Ups, Blended, and Murder Mystery.

While accumulating acting credits in her father's projects, Sunny has also showcased her passion for singing. In June 2019, she took the stage during one of Adam's comedy shows, delivering a stunning performance of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman. The audience responded with massive applause and a standing ovation. Later that October, Sunny, alongside her sister Sadie, joined Adam in a charity performance, delighting the crowd with a rendition of Taylor Swift's Lover, described by the comedian as one of their favorite songs.

Adam Sandler’s relationship with Sadie and Sunny

Adam Sandler, alongside wife Jackie Sandler, proudly parents two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Recently, the Sandler family showcased their collective talent in the movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, released earlier this year.

Now, they're joining forces again for an animated film titled Leo. At the premiere, Sandler shared valuable advice he's imparted to his children as they navigate their budding Hollywood careers. "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself," he shared with People, emphasizing self-evaluation and resilience against external pressures. "Don't let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask," he said.

