Who are Ali Wong's children? Exploring their life as comedian officially files for divorce from Justin Hakuta

Comedian Ali Wong recently filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 8 years, Justin Hakuta. While ending their romantic relationship, the amicable exes remain committed to co-parenting their two young daughters. A look into the lives of Wong’s children reveals a family rooted in joy and humor, carrying them through a major life transition.

Mari Hakuta: 7-Year old daughter

Wong and Hakuta’s eldest child, Mari Hakuta, was born in November 2015. Many of Wong’s stand up bits and social media posts feature hilarious anecdotes about life with her vibrant firstborn. Mari seems to have inherited her mom’s fiercely funny and candid nature.

“She’s very jealous of her baby sister...she’s very extra,” Wong told People. But she also described Mari as incredibly loving and creative. Fans glimpsed the unconditional love between mother and daughter in Wong’s hit Netflix special, Baby Cobra, filmed while she was pregnant with Mari.

Nikki Hakuta: 5-Year old youngest

The couple’s youngest daughter, Nikki Hakuta, arrived in spring 2017. While Mari embraced being the only child, Wong said she took well to having a baby sister once Nikki was born.

While Mari seems to take after Wong’s bigger comedy personality, the star called second child Nikki “a lot more chill...just happy wherever she is.” Though only 5 years old, Nikki already displays plenty of spunk in Wong’s social posts. Expect both girls’ humorous perspectives to increasingly emerge as they grow older, anchored by Wong’s trademark wit.

Wong and Hakuta Prioritize Co-Parenting Through Divorce

Even amidst uncoupling as romantic partners, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta publicly emphasize their continuous commitment as parenting partners. “It’s very important to keep the family together,” Hakuta told Vanity Fair. Wong also said focusing on keeping life normal and happy for their girls remains the priority.

While the splintered situation marks a definite change, the goodwill between exes should ease the adjustment for Mari and Nikki. They can take comfort in mom and dad’s assurance that while marriage ends, their family still stands strong.

Wong’s Comedy Draws Inspiration From Motherhood

Ali Wong rose to fame by fearlessly mining comedy gold from topics like pregnancy, postpartum life and motherhood rage. After inicial reticence about directly involving her kids in stand up bits, Wong now openly channels life with Mari and Nikki into hilarious on-stage stories. Fans can expect even more side-splitting takes on parenting now filtered through her fresh perspective as a divorced working mom.

As Wong continues ascending the comedy ranks while adjusting to single parenthood, expect adorable cameos by Mari and Nikki peppering her act. The relatable family stories that shot Wong to fame will simply feature new installments with her signature soak-it-all-in candor life after marriage.

Wong and Hakuta Show United Front for Kids After Split

While the headlines focused on Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta ending their 8-year marriage, the amicable exes present a unified front keeping their daughters' well-being the priority. By maintaining a positive co-parenting dynamic, Wong can balance career success with guiding two bright young girls toward happy lives brimming with laughter.

