Who are Andre Braugher's children? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star amid his passing

Andre Braugher is a two-time Emmy-winning TV actor predominantly known for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street and his role as Police Captain Raymond Holt in the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Braugher’s sudden demise after his brief illness at the age of 61, was a shock to his family, friends, and fans.

Braugher’s wife and children, their relationship

Andre Braugher left behind his family, which consisted of his wife and their three sons. Braugher married his wife, Ami Brabson, in 1991. Ami was his fellow actor and co-star in the acclaimed series Homicide: Life on the Street. The two of them have shared a loving family for more than three decades. In an interview with Variety, Braugher said that his wife, “...knows me like the back of her hand, and I’m grateful for that.”

The couple, in their long marriage, had three children together. Their first son, Michael Braugher was born in 1992, a year after the couple took their vows. He is currently 32 years old and the oldest of the Braugher children. Their second son, Isaiah Braugher was born in 1996. Their third and youngest child is John Wesley Braugher, born in 2003 was a late addition to their family and is 20 years old right now.

Advertisement

Despite his busy schedule as a popular actor, Andre loved to spend time with his family whenever he had the time. He even flew back to his home in New York during the shooting of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to see his wife and sons. He put a lot of importance on his role as a father and did not want his sons to feel his absence even if he was busy with work. He also loved working as an actor and liked to keep his career and personal life separate, as is evident from his Instagram profile, which is filled with memories of his time on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine set with fellow actors.

ALSO READ: What is André Braugher's net worth? Exploring Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's fortune and wealth amid his tragic demise at 61

Where are Braugher’s children now?

Andre Braugher’s oldest child, Michael, wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He, like them, joined and graduated from Juilliard and launched a career in acting. He appeared in two episodes of The Gilded Age season 2 and also made his Broadway debut in a production of To Kill a Mockingbird in 2021.

Andre’s middle and youngest sons like to keep themselves out of the spotlight and live a private life. As per public knowledge, neither of them ever showed any interest in acting and have stayed away from the prying eyes. But both of them loved their family a lot and were supported by their parents in their dreams.

Andre Braugher was a great actor who won many awards, including Emmys for his phenomenal performance on screen across decades. Despite his profession, he was a great husband to his wife of 32 years and a good father to his three sons, all of whom now reside in New York. We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of such a wonderful man and actor.

ALSO READ: Who was Andre Braugher? Exploring the life and career of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star amid his passing at 61