Who are Billy Joel's daughters? Exploring their relationship amid their Taylor Swift obsession

Billy Joel, a musical maestro with a decade-long career, shares an equally resonant and private journey with his two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Della Rose Joel. As the man behind the piano keys that created timeless tunes, Joel's life offstage is woven with familial notes.

Alexa, a talented musician herself, carries forward her famous father's legacy, while Della Rose brings a new chapter of joy and inspiration. In the symphony of life, Billy Joel's role as a devoted father harmonizes seamlessly with his enduring musical legacy.

Who are Billy Joel's daughters?

Billy Joel, the iconic singer-songwriter, wears the badge of a proud "girl dad." His journey into fatherhood began in 1985 with the birth of his first daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, from his marriage to model Christie Brinkley. In 2015, Joel embraced fatherhood anew with the arrival of his daughter, Della Rose Joel, who he shared with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick. Their family expanded further with the birth of Remy Anne Joel in 2017.

Joel and Roderick's love story, starting at a Long Island restaurant in 2009, culminated in a July 2015 wedding during their annual Fourth of July celebration at Joel's Long Island estate. Roderick, an accomplished equestrian and former Morgan Stanley executive, welcomed Della Rose a month later, as one source told People , "Billy is thrilled to become a dad again."

In a candid moment with Rolling Stone in 2019, Billy Joel shared the humorous side of fatherhood, revealing that he's occasionally mistaken for his youngest children's grandfather when taking them to school. He said, "I take (them) to school, and one of the other parents will go, 'Oh, your granddaughter's so cute.' I still love being a dad. I didn't know that I would be a father again at this age, but I'm glad I am," he added. "They keep you young."

The celebrated artist marked his 70th birthday with a memorable concert at Madison Square Garden in 2019, where both Alexa Ray and Della joined him on stage for a heartwarming performance. Beyond the concert stage, Joel's daughters experience the perks of being the daughters of a music legend.

Billy Joel takes daughters to Taylor Swift's concert

Earlier this year, at the Tampa, Florida stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, treated their daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, to a memorable experience, watching and meeting the pop sensation.

In an exclusive conversation with People at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, where an exhibit in his honor opened, Joel shared the excitement of earning "cool Dad points" for facilitating this special encounter. Praising Swift, he noted, "Oh, she's great. She's really very good. We're going to probably go see her again."

In April, Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, enjoyed a family outing to see Taylor Swift, sharing their experience through a delightful carousel of photos and videos on Joel's Instagram. The proud dad expressed gratitude to Swift, captioning the post enthusiastically, "Rockin' into our new 'era' thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!" Alongside hashtags like "#Swifties," "#TaylorSwift," and "#TheErasTour."

Joel showcased not just his musical appreciation but also his joy in creating cherished family memories through shared moments with his daughters.

