Who Are Boygenius? Everything To Know About The Supergroup After Their Big Win At Grammy Awards 2024

Boygenius is a supergroup that includes indie rock singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Formed in 2018, the trio's collaborative EP, Boygenius, showcases their individual talents merging into a harmonious blend of introspective lyrics and captivating melodies. With haunting vocals and poignant storytelling, Boygenius explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with listeners. Their music embodies raw vulnerability and emotional depth, earning widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Boygenius stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, creating a unique sonic landscape that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Who are Boygenius?

On the Grammys red carpet, the members of Boygenius donned matching white suits adorned with pink carnation boutonnieres, evoking a retro summer vibe reminiscent of the 1969 love tour, mirroring the casual prep aesthetic of their latest hit album, The Record.

Their album's lead singles, $20, Emily I'm Sorry, and True Blue, struck commercial gold, dominating North American airwaves and expanding their audience reach. At the 66th Grammys, Boygenius clinched two out of seven nominations, securing Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance titles.

Despite their Grammy success, Boygenius may not be instantly recognizable to global audiences, yet the trio, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, each boasts respected solo careers within the indie music scene. Formed serendipitously, Boygenius arose from mutual admiration among its members, Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus, who bonded over their frustration with the industry's tendency to pit female artists against each other, despite their diverse musical styles.

Boygenius speech at Grammys 2024

Host and songwriter Justin Tranter kicked off the ceremony by presenting the first award of the day, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was claimed by Phoebe Bridgers for her song Ghost in the Machine. While Bridgers was absent from the stage, she joyfully joined her bandmates from boygenius, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as they triumphantly ascended to accept their first Grammy as a group, winning Best Rock Performance for Not Strong Enough, all clad in matching white suits.

Dacus said in their acceptance speech, “Oh my God I want to throw up. This isn't real. Thank you.” Baker chimed in, “Music saved my life, anyone can be in a band.”

Moments later, Boygenius reappeared on stage to receive nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album. Phoebe Bridgers leads the day with four Grammy wins, marking a remarkable achievement for the talented musician and her bandmates.

