Who are Cardi B's children? Exploring their life and relationship with rapper amid rumors of split with Offset

The relationship between A-list celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset began back in 2016. The first rumors of their love started to fly after their very public Super Bowl date in February of 2017. The couple soon got engaged and married within a year.

The two successful rappers had their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, 2018, a few months after their secret wedding. And even though the couple have had their fair share of rumors and allegations, they had their son Wave Set Cephus together on September 4, 2021.

The tumultuous journey of Cardi B and Offset

When the relationship between the Migos rapper and Cardi B first came to light, they were immediately hailed as the new power couple of hip-hop and rumors soon started to fly. The couple were really quick to tie the knot. Even though there were a few skeptics amongst the crowd, the two of them seemed happy to begin a new journey into marriage. And even though the relationship seemed to be in danger due to rumors and cheating allegations, they proved everyone wrong and stayed together.

The couple soon announced the birth of Kulture Kiari and seemed as happy as they could be to venture into parenthood together. Even though Offset had three children from previous relationships, they had also all welcomed Cardi as a part of their lives. The two of them were excited to start this new journey together as a big family.

But things took a turn for the worse when in 2020, Cardi suddenly filed for a divorce and said that she and Offset do not see eye to eye so it’s better to call it quits. However, after a month or so, they decided to reconcile and work on their marriage, and the divorce was soon officially called off. By the next year, the two seemed to be on the same page again as Cardi gave birth to Wave Set in 2021. And till their recent problems in 2023, the couple seemed to be doing great on the parenting front.

Offset and Cardi B as parents

People have and will say a lot of things about the celebrity couple but the fact that they are great and proud parents cannot be ignored. Even though they have had many ups and downs, The Bronx rapper and her husband have never shied away from showing off the milestones of their children on social media and spoiling them with lavish gifts and love. The 5-year-old Kulture recently graduated from Pre-K and her proud mama took to Instagram to share her achievement. Soon after the first birthday of her son Wave, Cardi proudly showed off the tattoo she had gotten of his name.

Cardi B has been an amazing mother to both her kids and a great stepmother to Offset’s other children. The rapper takes immense pride in her family and even though the couple seems to be on the verge of another breakup as they unfollowed each other on Instagram recently, we can be sure that their children will grow up with all the love and support from both their parents.

