Who Are Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel? Exploring TLC Stars' Life As They Get Married To Army Veteran

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the remarkable conjoined twins who captured the world's attention with their extraordinary bond, have embarked on a new chapter in their lives. After rising to fame following their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, Abby, one half of the inseparable duo, surprised many by marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and U.S. Army veteran, in 2021.

Abby Hensel married an army veteran

A former TLC reality star who rose to fame alongside her sister Brittany after an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, reportedly got married to Josh Bowling in 2021, as per public records obtained by Today.

Their Facebook profile picture suggests a wedding photo, showing the conjoined twins in a wedding dress while Bowling, dressed in a grey suit, stands beside them holding their hand. Today reports that the twins are currently working as fifth-grade teachers and reside in their hometown of Minnesota.

Bowling's Facebook page showcases joyful moments with the twins, including ice cream outings and travels together. His profile description highlights him as a 'Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer', linked to his Facebook account.

Who are Abby and Brittany Hensel?

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, meaning they share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Abby is in control of their right arm and leg, while Brittany controls the left. Born in 1990 to Patty and Mike Hensel, their parents made the decision against separation surgery due to the considerable risks involved. Doctors at the time advised against it, citing the slim chance that both twins would survive such a procedure.

During an interview in 2001 with Time magazine, Mike said, “How could you pick between the two?”

It is also reported that only one in every 200,000 live births result in conjoined twins and approximately 70% of cojoined twins are females while most are stillborn, as per Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Additionally, in 2023 documentary Joined for Life, Patty revealed that her daughters are looking forward to having children one day. She said, “That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them.”

In this regard, Brittany admitted, “Yeah, we're going to be moms. We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we're just 16 — we don't need to think about that right now."

