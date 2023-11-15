Who are Dakota Johnson's parents? Personal life of Madame Web star explored

Dakota Johnson is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood today, and from the looks of it, she's only about to boost her profile even more. The actress will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Madame Web, which will tie into the spider-verse. Her fans are aware of her talents, but what they might not know is that Dakota is a Hollywood nepo baby. She's the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who are legends of the industry in their own right. Here's everything you need to know about them.

Everything you need to know about Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith has had a tipsy, topsy childhood. While she was working as a model, at the tender age of 14, she met Don Johnson, who was then 22 years old, as well as he was her mother's co-star. The two moved in soon after, and Griffith landed her first role shorty, but very early in her career, the actress was typecasted as the bombshell, which limited the kind of roles she got.

It should be noted that it didn't help that Melanie had started relying on drugs and alcohol a little too much, hampering her prospects in the industry. By the time she was on her way to rehab, she was already divorced from Don, but soon after, they reconciled in 1989 but broke up in 1996 again. During the second try at their marriage, the duo welcomed Dakota to the world.

However, there was a lot in store for the actress, as she is now considered one of the most successful veterans in Hollywood for her classics like Working Girl, Something Wild, etc.

Everything you need to know about Don Jonathan

Don Johnson was born and brought up in a financially struggling household. Growing up, he was interested in theater and soon enough decided to become an actor. His breakthrough role was that of James Sonny Crockett in the hit 1980s series Miami Vice, for which he's won many accolades. The actor met his then-wife, Melanie Griffith while leading a production opposite her mother. Even though the two married soon after, they only lasted 6 months before separating. Though the two reconciled a decade later, they split in 1996 for good.

As for his professional career, once he landed a role as Sonny, his career has only been up and above from there. In fact, he earned a Walk of Fame Star in 1996, establishing his impact on the industry.

ALSO READ: How Dakota Johnson became a part of USD 1.3 billion trilogy, thanks to THIS Oppenheimer star