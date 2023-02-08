Who are Danielle Cabral and husband Nate Cabral? 5 details about The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back with its latest season. This time around, the popular American reality show will feature two new housewives as members of the cast – Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, with the latter’s husband Nate Cabral. They will be joining the returning cast members Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider. Jennifer Fessler will feature as ‘a friend of’ Cabral and Fuda. RHONJ season 13 started premiering on Bravo on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm, ET. So, let’s take a look at the new additions to the show, Danielle Cabral and her husband Nate Cabral.

Where does Danielle Cabral belong to? As per US Weekly, Danielle Cabral grew up in Staten Island, New York. However, she moved to New Jersey after marrying her husband Nate Cabral. Despite this, RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania dubbed Danielle ‘very Jersey-licious’.

What is Danielle Cabral’s profession? Danielle is the owner of an online children’s clothing boutique named ‘Boujie Kidz’. The reality star mentioned on her business’ website, “From the day (both) my children were born I made it my mission to find the coolest, hippest and the 'boujiest' styles of clothing. I love it when someone stops me and says, 'Oh, my goodness, where did you get that?' As a parent, you always want to try and give your children the best, no matter what it is."

Who is Nate Cabral, Danielle Cabral’s husband? Nate Cabral and Danielle Cabral tied the knot in September 2012. He has a home security company called Flash Security Integrators. Nate and Danielle are quite active on their social media spaces where they post pictures with their family every now and then. Last year on Father’s Day, Danielle posted a bunch of photos with Nate and their children as she wished him on the special day. In the caption she wrote, “The Greatest joy in my life is watching you as a dad (black heart emoji). She also added, "You are the epitome of what a man, a father, a husband should be."

How many kids do Nate and Danielle Cabral have? Nate and Danielle have two children. Their eldest son Dominic was born in January 2015 and their daughter Valentina was born in June 2017. Has Danielle Cabral been on another reality show apart from RHONJ? Yes. Danielle appeared on an episode of MTV’s True Life in 2006. It was titled ‘I’m a Staten Island Girl’.

